West Ham hold transfer meeting with Juventus over loan move for Denis Zakaria

West Ham are exploring a loan move with an option to buy for Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria, who spent last season at Chelsea.

The Hammers met Juventus officials on Thursday to discuss the future of the 26-year-old, who is deemed surplus to requirements in Turin.

They are weighing up a move for a new defensive midfielder as the club-record £105million sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal edges closer.

West Ham’s loan offer could include a £16m option to buy and still leave them with enough funds to sign an additional midfielder.

Fulham’s Joao Palhinha also ranks highly on the East Londoners’ shortlist.

Zakaria had a disappointing season in west London having only played 13 times and made just six starts for Chelsea last season.

He was, however, a good performer when called upon during a chaotic season at Stamford Bridge.

The Switzerland international showed he could play at the Premier League level and would welcome a move back to London.

West Ham could use some of the Rice windfall on a striker with Gianluca Scamacca keen to return to Italy with Roma ready to take him on loan.