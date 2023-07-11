West Ham and Fulham keen on £15m Taylor Harwood-Bellis as Man City hope for bidding war

West Ham and Fulham are interested in England Under-21 captain Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who is valued by Manchester City at around £15million.

The 21-year-old defender skippered England to victory in the European Under-21 Championship and City are ready to cash in on him this summer.

Harwood-Bellis spent last season on loan at Burnley, playing a key role in their promotion to the Premier League under Vincent Kompany.

His contract at City expires at the end of next season and he is keen to resolve his future.

There is unlikely to be a prominent role for Harwood-Bellis at the Etihad under Pep Guardiola next season and City hope to spark a bidding war for him.

Burnley are also interested in signing the centre-back on a permanent basis.

West Ham manager David Moyes and Fulham boss Marco Silva both want to strengthen their defensive options next season and have been impressed with Harwood-Bellis, both in the Championship last season and during the European Under-21 Championship.