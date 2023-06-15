West Ham fixtures for Premier League 2023-24 season: Tough start, middle and end for Hammers

West Ham will head into their first fixture of the new Premier League season at Bournemouth with a European trophy but likely without their captain.

Declan Rice is widely expected to join Arsenal in the near future, meaning David Moyes - who has decided to stay on as manager - has a summer task of replacing his best player in the transfer market.

The fixture list has not been kind to West Ham and Moyes as they face Chelsea, Brighton, Manchester City and Liverpool before the end of September. Rice could be facing his first reunion with Hammers on Boxing Day should the Gunners wrap up the signing this summer. His London Stadium return is scheduled for February 10, 2024.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

West Ham will again be juggling Europa League football, thanks to their Europa Conference League win, during the autumn, while the festive schedule across Christmas and New Year brings home games against Manchester United and Brighton either side of that Emriates Stadium trip. The season concludes at Manchester City.

West Ham complete Premier League 2023/24 fixture list

12/08/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

19/08/2023 - 15:00 - Chelsea (h)

26/08/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton (a)

02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town (a)

16/09/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City (h)

23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool (a)

30/09/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United (h)

07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United (h)

21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa (a)

28/10/2023 - 15:00 - Everton (h)

04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Brentford (a)

11/11/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest (h)

25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley (a)

02/12/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace (h)

05/12/2023 - 19:45 - Tottenham Hotspur (a)

09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham (a)

16/12/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton (h)

23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester United (h)

26/12/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal (a)

30/12/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton (h)

13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Sheffield United (a)

30/01/2024 - 19:45 - A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester United (a)

10/02/2024 - 15:00 - Arsenal (h)

17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest (a)

24/02/2024 - 15:00 - Brentford (h)

02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Everton (a)

09/03/2024 - 15:00 - Burnley (h)

16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Aston Villa (h)

30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Newcastle United (a)

02/04/2024 - 19:45 - Tottenham Hotspur (h)

06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton (a)

13/04/2024 - 15:00 - Fulham (h)

20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace (a)

27/04/2024 - 15:00 - Liverpool (h)

04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Chelsea (a)

11/05/2024 - 15:00 - Luton Town (h)

19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Manchester City (a)