West Ham fans handed UEFA ban after Europa Conference League final

West Ham fans will not be allowed to attend two European matches away from home due to crowd trouble at the Conference League Final on June 7 in Prague.

The Hammers won Europe’s third-tier competition by beating Fiorentina 2-1 in the final, but Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi was struck by an object thrown by West Ham supporters.

The club have been fined €50,000 by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, and banned from selling tickets to their supporters for their next two European competition matches. The second of these matches is suspended for a probationary period of two years.

West Ham were also fined €8,000 for the pitch invasion that occurred after they were crowned champions in Prague.

It was West Ham’s first European trophy for 58 years and first major trophy since 1980.

In a statement shortly after the final, the club said: “West Ham United unreservedly condemn the behaviour of a small number of individuals who threw objects onto the pitch during tonight’s UEFA Europa Conference League final.

“These actions have no place in football and do not in any way represent the values of our football club and the overwhelming majority of our supporters, who have behaved impeccably in Prague this week and throughout our last two seasons in European competition.

“In line with our zero-tolerance approach, anyone identified will have their details passed to the police and will be given an indefinite ban and therefore be unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club.”