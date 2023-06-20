West Ham reject Arsenal’s £90m Declan Rice bid and hold out for at least £100m

West Ham have rejected a second bid from Arsenal for Declan Rice worth £90m. Arsenal offered £75m plus £15m in add-ons which West Ham believe will be difficult to achieve and have been told it will take a minimum of £100m to do a deal.

Arsenal had an initial £80m offer rejected last week and want to secure Rice quickly. They remain confident of signing the England midfielder but Manchester City are monitoring the situation as they await a decision from Ilkay Gündogan on whether he will extend his stay. West Ham expect City to enter the race this week.

Part of Arsenal’s approach is down to being told initially that £80m would be enough to get Rice. However the price has risen dramatically since West Ham’s triumph in the Europa Conference League final and that has caused a delay.

Arsenal are also interested in Southampton’s midfielder Roméo Lavia but have not yet bid for the Belgium international and that is not tied to the outcome of their pursuit of Rice. They are in talks with Southampton and the 19-year-old’s representatives.

Mikel Arteta also wants to strengthen in defence and has made Ajax’s Jurriën Timber his top target. RB Leipzig’s Mo Simakan is another on Arsenal’s list for that position.