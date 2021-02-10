West Ham’s European hopes rest on Michail Antonio as run of injury luck ends in Manchester United loss

David Moyes' West Ham were toothless without Michail Antonio at Old Trafford (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

David Moyes got a first look at life without a senior striker in West Ham's defeat at Manchester United on Tuesday night - and it was not pretty.

With Michail Antonio unavailable and not named in the squad at Old Trafford, the Hammers were predictably toothless in attack as the hosts stole an extra-time winner.

The West Ham manager decided against signing a replacement for Sebastien Haller to support injury-prone Antonio during the January transfer window.

It was an understandable decision. Buying a striker in any window, let alone one so impacted by a pandemic, is tricky business and across the long-term it seems wiser to keep your powder dry for a target everyone is convinced by this summer. But Moyes knew he would be leaving himself open to toothless performances such as this.

The visitors managed just three shots across 120 minutes - the fewest by any side in an FA Cup tie that has gone to extra-time since 2016.

West Ham battled well at the back and were hard hit by injury before being undone by the late goal from Manchester United’s Scott McTominay.

Angelo Ogbonna was forced off after 15 minutes, as was his replacement Issa Diop at the break, while Andriy Yarmolenko - the man tasked with replacing Antonio - hobbled off shortly after half-time with knee ligament problems.

Should Moyes be missing both Antonio and Yarmolenko for Monday’s meeting with Sheffield United, then he really will be in trouble.

Highly-rated academy striker Mipo Odubeko was thrown on in place of the injured Ukrainian on Tuesday but struggled against his former club and was himself replaced by Manuel Lanzini in added time.

West Ham are a well organised and capable side, but their admirable defending, especially from Craig Dawson, who was heroic in his efforts to keep Manchester United at bay, will always be undone if they do not have someone who can replicate the trouble Antonio causes up top and the space he creates for others.

Antonio was absent for the FA Cup defeat by Manchester United on TuesdayPOOL/AFP via Getty Images

Yarmolenko’s efforts to do just that were a pale imitation of the West Ham talisman and he is not a long-term option to lead the line.

"We missed it in the first half,” Moyes said when asked how much his side lacked a focal point. “We didn't have an awful lot to play off in the first half, but we got better at the start of the second half. Unfortunately, Yarmolenko had to come off injured which didn't give us the chance to see if we could have done a bit better.

"We got a young player [Odubeko] into the game and I see that as a positive. It is part of football that you are always going to pick up injuries and as I said earlier we are seeing an increase in the amount of injuries at the moment because of the schedule."

After such a run of fortune with injury and with Moyes having done well to draw so much from an unbalanced squad, the season appears to have started to catch up with the Hammers. They have looked jaded and lacking in concentration at times over the last two games, drawing 0-0 at Fulham before their FA Cup exit.

Antonio's replacement Andriy Yarmolenko struggled before being injuredPOOL/AFP via Getty Images

"We have had no injuries all season,” said Moyes. “Just Arthur [Masuaku] and Micky [Antonio] for a couple of months, but prior to that, we had very few. Tonight has taken its toll a little bit but with the amount of games we have had to play it is very tough on the players.

"People are always talking about trying to play your strongest team in the cup, we have put out the strongest we had available to us in the main. We have gone with everybody and that [injuries] is what happens sometimes."

Moyes always knew he would have to manage Antonio’s minutes and, given they are well in the race for European places in the Premier League, it is perhaps better across the whole season that Thursday night's game was one he missed.

But if the 30-year-old’s problems persist, it is hard to see the Hammers sealing one of those coveted spots.

