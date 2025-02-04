West Ham announce Tim Steidten exit as Graham Potter explanation given

Tim Stediten has left West Ham with immediate effect (Steven Paston/PA Wire)

West Ham have announced that technical director Tim Steidten has left the club.

Steidten joined in the summer of 2023 to head up the recruitment strategy and scouting departments.

But questionable decisions led him to become unpopular with the Hammers faithful, and the arrival of Kyle Macaulay as head of recruitment shortly after Graham Potter was appointed manager meant the writing was on the wall for Steidten.

Signings such as Luis Guilherme, Niclas Fullkrug and Guido Rodriguez led to Steidten receiving criticism both internally and externally for his decision-making.

Steidten’s relationship with Potter’s two predecessors, David Moyes and Julen Lopetegui, had become strained by the end. He was told to stay away from Moyes and the first-team squad for the final weeks of last season.

The German, who previously worked for Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen, remained in position until the end of the winter window, but took on more of a backseat role.

On Tuesday morning, West Ham confirmed he was no longer working for the club.

A statement from the club read: “West Ham United Football Club can confirm that Technical Director Tim Steidten will be leaving the Club. Tim has been instrumental in our recruitment efforts.

“With the arrival of our new Head Coach Graham Potter, who has brought in his own Head of Recruitment, it is time for Tim to pursue new opportunities.

“We would like to thank Tim for his dedication and hard work and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”