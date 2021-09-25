West Ham come from behind to extend Leeds' winless start to season

West Ham United's English midfielder Michail Antonio celebrates after he scores his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and West Ham United at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on September 25, 2021. - GETTY IMAGES

Michail Antonio struck in the final minute to give West Ham a dramatic victory and ensure Leeds’ winless start to the Premier League continues.

Marcelo Bielsa’s team, who have not won in the first six top-flight matches for the first time since 1935-36, were ahead through Raphinha but needed the form of Illan Meslier to keep them ahead and he was finally beaten by Junior Firpo’s own goal.

Antonio struck in the 90th minute for his sixth goal of the season and his first domestic game since his red card against Southampton.

Leeds dropped into the relegation zone but their mitigating factors are the players missing from their team. Bielsa has always made attack his best form of defence and that was the case with injuries and suspension leading to Jamie Shackleton, 21, and Charlie Cresswell, 19, on the right side of his backline.

Pascal Struijk’s ban for injuring Harvey Elliott, despite the Liverpool midfielder insisting there was no foul, has left a bitter taste, with chief executive Angus Kinnear taking aim at Jurgen Klopp after losing the appeal to overturn the punishment.

“Following the panel’s decision we were left with no other recourse than to humbly request to the Premier League that opposing head coaches are not selected to officiate any more of our games for the remainder of this season,” wrote Kinnear in his programme notes.

Leeds’ makeshift defence relied on Meslier to keep out West Ham in the opening stages. Antonio was denied from close range when Pablo Fornals surged into the penalty area and teed up his team-mates. Then Fornals had Meslier saving a full-stretch with a shot from the edge of the area.

With chances being created at both ends, Raphinha seized the advantage with his third goal of the season, which also left Tomas Soucek shaking his head in disappointment. The Czech Republic midfielder lost his footing in a dangerous area and seconds later West Ham had conceded.

Rodrigo Moreno hard work set up the chance and his cut-back was helped along for Raphinha to curl into the bottom corner. From a similar position he struck the post shortly after as Leeds looked to make their afternoon comfortable.

Meslier kept them ahead going into the interval when Fornals raced onto Antonio’s through-ball, with the France Under-21 keeper saving with his knee after waiting as long as possible before making a move.

When Soucek had the ball in the net in the second half, Meslier had received a forearm in the face by Antonio in the build-up. Kevin Friend, having given the goal, took a look at the Var monitor and booked Antonio after disallowing.

Although bloodied by the foul, Meslier was able to carry on and next tipped away when Soucek met a corner with a header that was going towards the top corner.

He was finally beaten when Jarrod Bowen cut in from the right and his shot ricocheted off Liam Cooper and Firpo. Antonio’s dramatic late winner came after Declan Rice carried the ball forward and sent his team-mate through. Antonio danced past Shackleton and finished into the bottom corner.