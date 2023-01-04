Tributes paid to David Gold after West Ham co-owner dies aged 86 after ‘short illness’

David Gold - Getty Images/George Wood

Tributes were paid to David Gold on Wednesday night after West Ham United’s joint chairman died, aged 86.

Players wore black armbands during the club’s Premier League game at Leeds United, while a replica shirt bearing his name and a bouquet of flowers were placed on a seat in the Elland Road directors’ box.

A picture of Gold was also shown on the stadium’s big screen before kick-off of a match which took place hours after his death, which followed a short illness and several months’ poor health.

West Ham were planning further tributes after announcing Gold had passed away “peacefully” on Wednesday morning, with his daughters, Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancée, Lesley, by his side.

Telegraph Sport has been told he had been in poor health for several months prior to his death.

A lifelong West Ham fan, Gold bought the club along with David Sullivan in January 2010 before helping oversee their controversial move from Upton Park to the London Stadium six-and-a-half years ago.

“The thoughts and sincere condolences of everyone at West Ham United are with David Gold’s two daughters Jacqueline and Vanessa, his fiancée Lesley and all of his family and friends at this extremely sad time,” the club said.

Today we lost our hero. We are beyond heartbroken #RIPDad pic.twitter.com/zOb3OkyAKr — Jacqueline Gold CBE (@Jacqueline_Gold) January 4, 2023

“A full tribute to our beloved joint-chairman will take place in due course.”

Gold’s death raises questions about the fate of his 25.1 per cent stake in West Ham, potentially worth in excess of £200 million.

It is expected to be inherited by his daughters, along with the rest of his family-run business empire, but could quickly be sold to Daniel Kretinsky.

Just over a year ago, Gold, Sullivan and other investors sold 27 per cent of West Ham to the Czech businessman for between £180 million and £200 million, with an option for a full takeover.

In March, a clause expires in the club’s so-called ‘deal of the century’ tenancy of the London Stadium requiring them to pay a windfall on any profit made from a full sale.

Sullivan currently owns a 38.8 per cent stake, fellow director Tripp Smith eight per cent and other investors just 1.1 per cent.

David Gold - Eddie Keogh/Reuters

Sullivan led the tributes to his long-time business partner, saying: “On behalf of everyone at the football club, it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our colleague and friend, David Gold.

“Of all our joint ventures, none gave us more pride and happiness than the day we took ownership of West Ham United, our club, in January 2010. David had a long-standing connection with the Hammers, having grown up opposite the Boleyn Ground in Green Street, and represented the club at junior level. He always wanted what was best for West Ham United, and his passing is a great loss for all of us.”

Manager David Moyes added: “I am extremely sad to hear this news and, on behalf of all of the players and my staff at the training ground, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to David Gold’s family at this very difficult time.

“Mr Gold was a regular visitor to Rush Green and always a source of great support and encouragement to myself and the players. It was clear that he had a genuine and sincere love for the club and was a true supporter at heart. He took a great interest in the people working behind-the-scenes and was always keen to help in any way he could. He will be greatly missed.”

Karren Brady, West Ham's executive vice-chairman, posted:

To a great man, a great friend for over 30 years and a complete gentleman - you will be missed. Rest in peace x pic.twitter.com/Pyks5JnO9Z — Lady Karren Brady (@karren_brady) January 4, 2023

Prior to buying West Ham, Gold and Sullivan were for many years co-owners of Birmingham City, who were among the first to pay tribute on the social media site.

Describing themselves as “devasted” at the news, they added: “Our thoughts are with his daughters Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancée Lesley at this incredibly difficult time.”

'He knew how to win with grace and lose with dignity'

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish wrote: “Terrible news, David was an absolute gentleman, always had kind and supportive words for me when things were tough. He knew how to win with grace and lose with dignity. He loved football and he loved his club. I will miss him. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Former West Ham striker Carlton Cole posted: “Sending my condolences to the Gold family & close friends. Mr. Gold was a favourite of mine at the club. Always had time for me and wanted me to win in life. A very kind & warm-hearted man. Thank you for the conversations and memories.”

Tony Cottee wrote: “I’m sad to hear the news of David Gold passing away. He was a nice man who cared passionately about @WestHam… RIP David #EPL #whufc #westham #GOLD.”

David Gold and David Sullivan hold up West Ham shirts - Anthony Devlin/PA

The son of an East End criminal, Gold played for the club’s youth teams from the age of 13 before going on to forge a successful business career with his brother Ralph, most notably acquiring lingerie empire Ann Summers.

The pair also co-owned adult magazine company Gold Star Publications, and a share in Sport Newspapers, before selling their interests, while Gold made £4.4 million selling corporate air service Gold Air International in 2006.

According to the Sunday Times rich list, Gold and his family were worth £460 million in 2020.

Sending my condolences to the Gold family & close friends. 💐🕊️❤️



Mr. Gold was a favourite of mine at the club. Always had time for me and wanted me to win in life. A very kind & warm-hearted man. Thank you for the conversations and memories. RIP 🙏🏾https://t.co/jnQhXcaSkL — Carlton Cole (@CarltonCole1) January 4, 2023

The Club is devastated to learn of the passing of former Chairman David Gold at the age of 86.



Our thoughts are with his daughters Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancée Lesley at this incredibly difficult time. 💙 pic.twitter.com/cCXmZDYIyT — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 4, 2023