West Ham close in on £30m Edson Alvarez as new James Ward-Prowse bid planned

West Ham hope to agree a deal this week to make Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez their first signing of a difficult summer.

The Hammers are the only Premier League club yet to sign a player this summer but they are working to reinvest some of the £105million transfer fee they received for Declan Rice.

West Ham have made an opening £30m off for Alvarez, a 25-year-old holding midfielder from Mexico, and a deal is expected to accelerate in the coming days.

They are also expected to go back in for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, with the Saints holding out for £35m after rejecting a £30m offer.

Frustration has been building at West Ham as the club has struggled to make inroads in the transfer market.

Moyes has money to spend but a new-look transfer committee also including Tim Steidten, the former Bayer Leverkusen executive brought in as technical director this summer, are yet to get a deal over the line.

West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca is closing in a move to Atalanta. The Italian will return to Serie A in a deal worth an initial £22.5m plus £5m in add-ons.