West Ham boss David Moyes welcomes fans back for Manchester United match

West Ham will host this season’s first Premier League match with fans in the ground when they welcome Manchester United on Saturday evening.

The London Stadium will open its doors to supporters for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March.

Government restrictions mean just 2,000 fans will be allowed in to watch the match, which kicks-off at 5.30pm.

Hammers boss David Moyes has welcomed the return of supporters, albeit just a fraction of those who could be in attendance at the former Olympic Stadium.

Moyes said: “I have to say it has been really strange not having fans – but I don’t know if it will be even stranger having only 2,000 back in a 60,000-seater stadium.

“We just want the supporters back. It is a start and the club have done a really good job in making sure that everything is safe and prepared, as have other clubs because we are fully aware of our responsibilities.

West Ham’s players will perform in front of fans again (Julian Finney/PA)

“Overall, it is great. I’m sure there will be some people disappointed they haven’t got a ticket just now, but there will be others who are really excited to come back to a game.”

Visiting boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also excited to play in front of spectators again, despite no away fans being allowed entry.

“It’ll be great playing in front of fans, we’re looking forward to it,” Solskjaer said.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be the visitors at West Ham (Nick Potts/PA)

“Of course we won’t have our fans there but we’ll just have to use the energy or thrive off the home fans and make them quiet hopefully.

“We’re looking forward to it. It’s great to see fans back in a stadium. Of course we want it back in Old Trafford as well and hopefully we’ll get that soon.

“Football is not the same, it’s not been the same, so great (to see some back).”

Chelsea’s match against Leeds at Stamford Bridge, which kicks off at 8pm, will also have 2,000 fans present.