West Ham book Europa League spot with impressive win over Southampton

Declan Rice and Jesse Lingard celebrate the former's goal on a day when West Ham made sure of a Europa League spot - GETTY IMAGES

“Get the passports out,” shouted David Moyes as he stood on the London Stadium pitch at the conclusion of a season in which West Ham have accumulated more points than any in their Premier League history. “Because we are going to Europe.”

Indeed, next season, this place will be rocking on Thursday nights as Moyes’s team ensured they will be competing in the Europa League after inflicting Southampton’s 19th defeat of the season. And the 10,000 fans dotted around the place, were delighted, joining in a hearty rendition of Sweet Caroline as the manager and players conducted a lap of honour.

How things had changed since the last time the supporters were here. That was to see a timid defeat to Manchester United last December, when the only sound was of tuts and grumbles. Since then the transformation has been exemplary. As the former hero James Collins put it in a pre-match interview on the touchline, any season is successful for West Ham when the team finishes above Tottenham. And they did precisely that; Arsenal too.

But this has been something more, at times a feast of smart, convincing, progressive football. This is what Moyes has delivered: a coherent, balanced, organised side with a sprinkling of genuine talent. And it was soon in evidence here. The crowd were purring as West Ham conjured up several delightful passages of one-touch passing. There was nothing self-indulgent about it either; this was football with purpose. Like when they moved the ball neatly and quickly towards the Southampton box midway through the first half; Michail Antonio touched it perfectly into Jarrod Bowen’s path, he piled into the area and shot. Alex McCarthy could only parry the ball into the path of Pablo Fornals who scored with gusto, keen to celebrate his partner’s pregnancy by shoving the ball up his shirt and dancing a delighted jig, in front of his home fans. This is what they had come to see: football adhering to West Ham’s principles.

No more than three minutes later Fornals was at it again, when Vladimir Coufal picked up the ball on the edge of the area after Southampton failed to deal with Antonio’s cross. The full back sent the ball hard and low back into the danger area and Fornals had his second, scooping his shot past McCarthy.

Southampton had chances: Takumi Minamino and Kyle Walker-Peters both went close. But for much of the game they were simply unable to compete with a resurgent West Ham who seemed to be mainlining confidence.

As the game headed towards its conclusion, with Europa qualification by now certain, the fans could indulge themselves by pantomime booing Mohammed Salisu after his desperate foul on Coufal. They then cheered Mark Noble to the echo when he made a ceremonial arrival from the bench with 10 minutes to go. And subsequently threatened the superstructure when Jesse Lingard delivered a sumptuous backheel to Declan Rice.

But, the best was saved till last. Rice, the player who more than any has invigorated the club this season, picked up Fornals’ through ball, powered on into the box and scored, enjoying a lengthy choreographed celebration with Lingard. He now moves on to play a central part in England’s Euros. But for Moyes his work this summer is even more critical. If he is to take this team beyond next season’s Thursday night football, keeping Rice is his absolute priority.

“I don’t think any of us have any intention of losing Declan Rice,” Moyes said as he savoured the season’s success. “He will be a big part of the future.”

All he can hope is Rice will indeed be a big part of West Ham’s future.