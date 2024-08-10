West Ham announce signing of Jean-Clair Todibo

West Ham United have completed the signing of Jean-Clair Todibo from OGC Nice on loan with an option to buy.

The France international becomes the Hammers' seventh incoming of a busy summer transfer window so far.

Todibo had been heavily linked with a move to Juventus in recent weeks, while a switch to Manchester United was blocked by UEFA due to multi-club ownership rules.

But West Ham have swooped in and sealed one of the signings of the summer, bringing Todibo to the London Stadium.

"I am really excited to be signing for West Ham United," Todibo said. "It is a dream come true to play in the Premier League, the best league in the world.

"This is an amazing opportunity for me, at a club with huge ambition, who want to really make progress under the new head coach.

"It feels like the right time to be coming to West Ham, in the heart of London, with an amazing, passionate fan-base. I'm so excited to pull on the West Ham shirt, and play at the London Stadium in the Premier League."

Nice first agreed to let Todibo join West Ham back in July, but at the time the defender held out for Juventus. When it became apparent earlier this week the Bianconeri would not be able to submit an acceptable offer, West Ham returned to the negotiating table, led by technical director Tim Steidten, and Todibo gave the green light for a switch to east London.

Steidten said: "This is another significant signing for the football club and shows the attraction of West Ham for top players in Europe.

"It's no secret that Jean-Clair is a player we've been tracking for some time, so we're delighted to have got this signing over the line ahead of the start of the new season.

"He's got proven pedigree in European football, especially in France, where he has shone in recent years, showing all of his qualities as one of the finest ball-playing centre-halves in Ligue 1.

"There was huge interest from across Europe for his signature this summer, and we're once again indebted to the board for backing us to bring in a player who is approaching the peak years of his career.

"I'm sure the West Ham fans are excited about Jean-Clair's arrival, and we can't wait to see him playing in a West Ham shirt."

Todibo will take the number 25 shirt for West Ham.