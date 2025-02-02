West Ham agree deal to sign Evan Ferguson on loan as Graham Potter lands striker

(Getty Images)

West Ham have agreed a deal to sign Brighton striker Evan Ferguson on a straight loan.

Ferguson is due to undergo a medical on Sunday and will move to West Ham until the end of the season.

Having come off the bench for Brighton in their 7-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Ferguson is not eligible to play for West Ham against Chelsea on Monday.

Ferguson will be reunited with Graham Potter, who gave him his debut at Brighton.

West Ham had made a new striker a top priority in January after losing £27million summer signing Niclas Fullkrug to a hamstring injury.

The Hammers have also been without Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio, though Bowen is closing in on a return and is targeting a comeback against Chelsea.

Ferguson has made just two Premier League starts this season, having previously been seen as one of the most promising young forwards in the Premier League under Potter and then Roberto De Zerbi.

Potter has deployed Lucas Paqueta as a makeshift striker in recent weeks.

But West Ham hope to have Ferguson available to face Brentford at home next weekend.