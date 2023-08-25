West Ham agree £38m deal to sign Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus scored a hat-trick in the Europa League for Ajax - EPA/Vassil Donev

West Ham United have agreed a fee with Ajax for the transfer of Mohammed Kudus, who is set to join the club in a deal that could be worth around £38 million.

Kudus will have a medical this weekend and is understood to have agreed personal terms on a five-year contract at the London Stadium.

Tim Steidten, West Ham’s technical director, was with Kudus on Friday after flying to Bulgaria for Ajax’s match against Ludogorets. Kudus scored a hat-trick in the game.

Kudus has been the subject of interest from Chelsea this summer and also appeared close to joining Brighton earlier in the window, before the move stalled due to issues with the Ghana international’s personal terms.

Kudus, who is regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting young forward players, can play on the wing or as an attacking midfielder. He scored 18 goals in 42 appearances for Ajax last season. He will cost an initial fee of around £36 million.

At a press conference on Friday afternoon, West Ham manager David Moyes refused to comment on the club’s interest in Kudus, other than to acknowledge the forward’s hat-trick on Thursday.

“He is not our player, so I am not going to talk about another player at another club,” said Moyes. “I have not got much to say, but I did notice that he scored a hat-trick last night.”

West Ham are also hopeful of adding a new centre-forward to the squad, alongside Kudus, and have reignited their long-standing interest in Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

It is thought that Sevilla would be open to losing En-Nesyri, who impressed for Morocco at last year’s World Cup in Qatar. The 26-year-old is known for his strength in the air and would add more firepower to a West Ham side that is already formidable on set pieces.

West Ham face Brighton in the Premier League this weekend hoping to build on their impressive 3-1 victory over Chelsea last week.

