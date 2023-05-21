West Ham 3-1 Leeds: Sam Allardyce’s side staring down the barrel of relegation after fumbling lead

(REUTERS)

West Ham pushed Leeds a step closer towards relegation from the Premier League with a 3-1 win at London Stadium on Sunday.

Knowing that a win would send them out of the relegation zone ahead of the final day, Leeds started brightly and almost led through Rodrigo Moreno when a Patrick Bamford cross evaded a defender and caught him off-guard with the goal gaping.

But there was no stopping the Spaniard’s effort after 17 minutes when more suspect defending allowed him to latch onto Weston McKennie’s long throw and lash home the opener.

Sam Allardyce’s men then settled in too deep having made the most of their aggressive start, which allowed West Ham back into the match.

Shortly after Tomas Soucek was denied at close range in a goalmouth scramble, Jarrod Bowen raced down the right wing and teed up Declan Rice for his fifth goal of the season to make it 1-1.

Leeds fought their way back into supremacy before the break but looked second-best for the entire second half, West Ham making their pressure pay after 72 minutes when Danny Ings found Bowen for their second goal.

A VAR check confirmed the winger was an inch onside before a smart finish past Joel Robles. After a brief spell of Leeds pressure, Manuel Lanzini wrapped up the points by slotting home Lucas Paqueta’s brilliant run in stoppage time.

The defeat leaves Leeds two points behind Everton before they host Tottenham and Bournemouth, respectively, on the final day - with the Toffees enjoying a better goal-difference by three goals. Leicester, who play Newcastle on Monday, are a point further back.