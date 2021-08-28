West Ham 2-2 Crystal Palace: Conor Gallagher brace sees London rivals share Premier League points

(Getty Images)

Conor Gallagher, on loan from Chelsea, scored Crystal Palace’s first two goals of the Premier League season to earn a point for his side away to West Ham.

The visitors were second best for much of the contest and were deservedly behind at the break after Pablo Fornal’s opener on 40 minutes rounded off a superb team move.

Gallagher’s first was a scrappy finish just before the hour mark and the antithesis of Michail Antonio’s bullet that restored West Ham’s lead six minutes later.

But parity was restored only a minute after that with Gallagher producing the moment of the match. His faked a shot with his left foot, dragged the ball across his body and then arrowed it into the bottom corner.

More to follow...

