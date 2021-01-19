West Ham 2-1 West Brom: Talisman Michail Antonio gives Hammers third-straight Premier League win

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Michail Antonio was West Ham’s hero again as his strike secured a 2-1 victory over West Brom and gave the Hammers their third straight Premier League win.

The Englishman’s 66th minute strike proved the winner after Matheus Pereira had cancelled out Jarrod Bowen’s opener as David Moyes’ men continued their fine start to 2021.

Moyes made just one change to the side which had beaten Burnley 1-0 thanks to another Antonio strike, with Manuel Lanzini coming in for Pablo Fornals.

The Scot saw his side put in a laboured performance for much of the first half but they went into the break a goal to the good after Bowen reacted sharply to guide Vladimir Coufal’s cross home off his chest and open the scoring in stoppage time.

West Brom reacted superbly after the restart and were on terms thanks to Pereira’s arrowed strike, the midfielder’s third goal in two games after a pair of penalties in the win over Wolves at the weekend.

Lanzini then had a close-range effort superbly blocked by Dara O’Shea, before Antonio hooked beyond Sam Johnstone after a smart knock-back by substitute Andriy Yarmolenko.

The result lifts the Hammers up to seventh after a run of five league games without defeat since the loss against Chelsea in mid-December.