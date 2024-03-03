West Ham 1-1 Man Utd: Viviane Asseyi scores late equaliser in WSL

Manchester United's Rachel Williams has scored five goals in the WSL this season

Manchester United's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League suffered another setback after Viviane Asseyi's superb equaliser for West Ham.

United were beaten by Arsenal in the Women's Super League last time out but took an early lead at the Chigwell Construction Stadium through Rachel Williams.

France international Asseyi levelled late on with a sublime lofted finish.

Williams squandered a chance in stoppage time when she missed a sitter.

United pressed West Ham from the kick-off and were rewarded with an early goal as the home side were punished for their attempts to play out from the back.

Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold played a risky short pass to Katrina Gorry, but she was caught in possession after being harried by Katie Zelem on the edge of the penalty area.

Zelem nudged to Williams, who took a touch before firing into the corner of the net.

Williams went close to scoring a second on the stroke of half-time with a powerful header, but Arnold was able to make a fine diving save.

West Ham were much improved after the interval but United goalkeeper Mary Earps was rarely tested as they lacked a cutting edge up front.

A shot on the turn from Asseyi which flashed wide was the closest West Ham came before she levelled in style.

Emma Snerle split the United defence with a weighted pass which Asseyi chased to the corner of the box before she clipped an audacious finish high into the net.

United had a chance to win it at the end of added time after a bizarre moment when Arnold's kick out of her hands struck Williams.

The ball dropped loose and Williams pounced on it, but, with the empty goal gaping, she fired wide.

United hanging on to Arsenal's coat tails

Williams' goal meant she became the 10th player in WSL history to score 50 goals.

However, the 36-year-old will have left Dagenham wondering how a player of her experience was not able to bank a winner at the end of the game.

With third-placed Arsenal victorious in the north London derby earlier on Sunday, United are clinging to the coat tails of the Gunners.

Story continues

The gap between the two sides is now nine points and, with seven games remaining this season, United's hopes of European football are fading fast.

Manager Marc Skinner will have to pick his side up from this setback for an FA Cup quarter-final against Brighton on Saturday.

For West Ham, this was another step closer to securing their WSL status for next season as they moved six point clear of bottom side Bristol City.

Asseyi's has scored four goals in five WSL appearances in 2024, equalling her tally across 22 appearances in 2023.