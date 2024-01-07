West Ham 1-1 Bristol City: What Moyes said
West Ham boss David Moyes speaking after the game: "I'm really looking forward to it [going back to his former club for the replay]. I've not been back that often.
"I thought we started very well. We should have been 2-0 up. Pablo Fornals had a great chance, we got a bit slack after that.
"To be fair to Bristol City, they came into the game and thought they had a part to play in it. We were the better team in the first half but we didn't finish it off.
"We missed a couple of chances. Bristol City played well and we didn't play well in the opening 30 minutes of the second half.
"We've played a lot of games this year. Another one added to it will be fine."
Did you know?
Jarrod Bowen scored his 14th goal of the season for West Ham United in all competitions (after 26 appearances), more than he netted in the whole of last season for the Hammers (13 goals in 54 appearances).