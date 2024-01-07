West Ham 1-1 Bristol City: What Moyes said

West Ham boss David Moyes speaking after the game: "I'm really looking forward to it [going back to his former club for the replay]. I've not been back that often.

"I thought we started very well. We should have been 2-0 up. Pablo Fornals had a great chance, we got a bit slack after that.

"To be fair to Bristol City, they came into the game and thought they had a part to play in it. We were the better team in the first half but we didn't finish it off.

"We missed a couple of chances. Bristol City played well and we didn't play well in the opening 30 minutes of the second half.

"We've played a lot of games this year. Another one added to it will be fine."

Did you know?