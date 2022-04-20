WEST FRASER ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) announced, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in Quesnel, BC.

Voting Results for the Election of Directors

A total of 84,179,585 Common shares and Class B Common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 79.68% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director

Votes

For

% of Votes

in Favour

Votes

Withheld

% of Votes

Withheld Hank Ketcham

78,478,566

97.10

2,340,859

2.90 Reid E. Carter

79,297,284

98.12

1,522,141

1.88 Raymond Ferris

80,091,124

99.10

728,301

0.90 John N. Floren

79,998,381

98.98

821,044

1.02 Ellis Ketcham Johnson

80,616,788

99.75

202,637

0.25 Brian G. Kenning

79,275,043

98.09

1,544,382

1.91 Marian Lawson

80,393,123

99.47

426,302

0.53 Colleen McMorrow

80,563,237

99.68

256,187

0.32 Robert L. Phillips

72,707,706

89.96

8,111,719

10.04 Janice G. Rennie

76,064,521

94.12

4,754,904

5.88 Gillian D. Winckler

80,522,389

99.63

297,036

0.37

Voting Results for Other Matters

Shareholders approved the fixing the number of directors at eleven (11).

Shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company.

The resolution on the amendment of corporate Articles as disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated March 8, 2022 was also approved, with 99.37% of votes cast in favour.

The resolution on approval of the U.S. Employee Stock Purchase Plan as disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated March 8, 2022 was also approved, with 99.79% of votes cast in favour.

The resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation (Say-on-Pay) as disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated March 8, 2022 was also approved, with 94.62% of votes cast in favour.

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

About West Fraser

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials. For more information about West Fraser, visit www.westfraser.com.

For More Information

Media Contact

Joyce Wagenaar

Director, Communications

Tel. (604) 817-5539

media@westfraser.com

Investor Contact

Robert B. Winslow, CFA

Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Tel. (416) 777-4426

shareholder@westfraser.com

