The West has forgotten its brush with Monkeypox – yet it remains a deadly foe for Africa

During the 2022 Mpox outbreak, high-income countries were able to quickly secure large vaccine supplies to offer to their at-risk populations - kontekbrothers/iStockphoto

It has been more than a year now since Monkeypox suddenly – and unexpectedly – arose from obscurity and took root in the West.

The disease, long assumed to be of no threat to countries like the US and UK, spread like wildfire in a matter of months, infecting tens of thousands of people in dozens of highly-developed nations.

Most cases were recorded in gay and bisexual men, the outbreak driven by sex raves, adult saunas and gay-themed parties and festivals.

It marked a significant departure from the disease’s typical pattern of spread in central and western Africa, where people are mainly infected by wild rodents and primates and outbreaks have not spilled across borders.

A rapid and well coordinated public health response – including vaccination for high risk groups – has contained the outbreak in the West, but in the developing world the threat from Monkeypox, renamed as Mpox, remains acute.

Last week, reports emerged that 60 people had died of Mpox as part of an outbreak that infected 1,100 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Mpox patients can develop a fever, swollen lymph nodes and oozing lesions - CDC/BRIAN W.J. MAHY/REUTERS

Dr Francis Baelongadi, the head doctor of the local health department, says that such numbers aren’t out of the ordinary.

“We are in an area where every month, every week we have new cases of Monkeypox,” he said. “Some months the cases are very high.”

In the worst cases, Mpox patients will develop a fever, swollen lymph nodes and oozing lesions.

Death can rise when a person may develop pneumonia or a skin infection from the Mpox lesions, causing a bacterial infection that could then contaminate the blood and result in sepsis.

Milder cases are characterised by a fever and flu-like symptoms, with the vast majority of people managing to recover at home without hospitalisation.

The severity of disease is often determined by the type of infection.

Neglected disease remains ‘quite a risk’

It is suspected that the DRC outbreak is being driven by the most virulent strain of the virus, called Clade 1, which is endemic in the country and other parts of Africa.

Story continues

Clade 1 kills up to 10 per cent of people it infects, whereas Clade 2, which spread throughout the West last year, usually causes milder disease in patients and has a fatality rate of 1 to 3 per cent.

Eleven districts out of 23 in the DRC’s Tshopo region have been affected by the recent outbreak, according to Dr Baelongadi.

Prof David Heymann, a former executive at the World Health Organization who worked on the DRC’s Mpox response in the late 1970s, said the disease remains “quite a risk” for many communities in Africa as “it’s been neglected”.

The blame, he says, lies with “governments where Mpox is occurring – and the failure of development agencies and international organisations to work with those governments to help them become engaged and support them” in understanding the epidemiology of outbreaks and developing response strategies.

In the case of the DRC, Prof Heymann adds, “there’s never been any real vaccination strategy” of the sort that was deployed when the Clade 2 strain emerged in the West.

During the 2022 Mpox outbreak, high-income countries were able to quickly secure large vaccine supplies to offer to their at-risk populations.

Just four days after it was declared a global health emergency, health officials in the US announced nearly 800,000 people had received a Mpox vaccine; by May 2023, that number had risen to 1.2 million.

Africa, in contrast, has not received a single dose of the vaccine.

“This is a classic example of constrained access for Africa for a product, in this case, vaccines,” Dr Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, acting director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), told the Los Angeles Times.

Vaccine inequality between the West and Africa, as Dr Ouma pointed out, is nothing new. It reared its ugly head during the Covid pandemic, when African nations found themselves at the back of the global queue.

In Africa, there has yet to be a vaccination strategy of the sort that was deployed when the Clade 2 strain emerged in the West - Alain Jocard/Pool via REUTERS

Consider, too, the West Africa Ebola outbreak that ran from 2013 to 2016. Though the virus was first discovered in Central Africa in 1976, vaccine development was not adequately funded until it became a threat to Europe and the rest of the world nearly 40 years later.

The lack of an African vaccine industry is a glaring issue. In 2022, seven of every 10 vaccines administered in the continent were donated through Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

The Africa CDC has pledged to take action. In August 2022, it announced an ambitious plan to develop the African vaccine manufacturing sector into an end-to-end industry that, by 2040, is capable of providing the continent with 60 per cent of its annual doses – the equivalent of 1.7 billion shots.

For now, though, countries like the DRC, with their fragile healthcare infrastructure, remain dependent on the aid and support of the wealthy West – but only when it feels obliged to help.

One means by which to improve the experience of those countries still battling Mpox is to improve understanding of the Clade 1 strain that is endemic across Africa and, ultimately, develop a vaccine against it.

Yet this requires international collaboration between scientists, research groups, health organisations, and governments – something which seems to be missing from the equation.

“There are studies going on now by many different groups, looking at what’s going on in DRC, but unfortunately, they’re not working together,” said Dr Heymann.

“If there are outbreaks and they can be identified, then making sure that there’s a ring of vaccination around the cases might be a strategy that could prevent further transmission.

“There will hopefully be some coordinated activities to try to understand the epidemiology, how it’s transmitted from person to person, and how it comes in from animals into humans. A lot of work needs to be done.”

Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.