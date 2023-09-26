West faces existential threat if global asylum rules not tightened, claims Suella Braverman

Millions of asylum seekers are being incentivised to “try their luck” in a system that poses an existential threat to the West if it is not reformed, the Home Secretary has claimed.

Suella BraverAman, giving a speech on migration in the United States, said it was time for the “definition of who qualifies for protection” to be “tightened” as she advocated for changes to international treaties governing refugee rules.

Without a major overhaul and international co-operation, the senior Conservative warned that developed nations face being wiped out by a wave of economic migration.

She said uncontrolled and irregular migration was “an existential challenge for the political and cultural institutions of the West”.

Setting out the "civic argument" against illegal migration, Ms Braverman said: "Uncontrolled immigration, inadequate integration and a misguided dogma of multiculturalism have proven a toxic combination for Europe over the last few decades.

"Multiculturalism makes no demands of the incomer to integrate. It has failed because it allowed people to come to our society and live parallel lives in it. They could be in the society but not of the society.

"And, in extreme cases, they could pursue lives aimed at undermining the stability and threatening the security of society."

The speech was immediately criticised by human rights groups, who labelled it “inflammatory” and “xenophobic”.

In her speech made in Washington DC, Ms Braverman said: “Just as it is a basic rule of history that nations which cannot defend their borders will not long survive, it is a basic rule of politics that political systems which cannot control their borders will not maintain the consent of the people, and thus not long endure.”

The Home Secretary said changing international accords on refugee rights would be difficult, arguing there was a “fear” among international bodies “of being branded a racist or illiberal”.

The senior Tory earlier stoked controversy with pre-briefed comments in which she said offering asylum to a person because they are gay, a woman or fearing discrimination in their home country is not sustainable.

She declared that no migrant crossing the Channel to Britain was in “imminent peril” and accused some asylum seekers of “shopping around” for their “preferred destination” and suggested those arriving from a safe country should “cease to be treated as refugees”.

Mrs Braverman, addressing the American Enterprise Institute, a centre-right think tank, said a worldwide poll by US analytics company Gallup found that 4% of adults who wanted to permanently leave their homeland – approximately 40 million people – had named Britain as their preferred destination.

She argued that the threshold for asylum has been steadily lowered since the UN Refugee Convention was ratified more than 70 years ago and questioned whether the 1951 accord is “fit for our modern age”.

“The global asylum framework is a promissory note that the West cannot fulfil,” she warned.

“We have created a system of almost infinite supply, incentivising millions of people to try their luck, knowing full well that we have no capacity to meet more than a fraction of demand.”

But critics accused Ms Braverman of railing against the international treaties in a bid to deflect from the Government’s record on processing asylum claims.

Almost 24,000 migrants have arrived into the UK via small boats since January, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak making a pledge to “stop the boats” a centrepiece of his Government’s priorities.

Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK’s Chief Executive, said Ms Braverman’s speech did not “alter the harsh realities that cause people from countries such as Sudan, Afghanistan and Iran to flee from conflict and persecution.”

“What urgently needs to be addressed on the world stage is the glaring inequality of countries sharing responsibility for refugees a matter in which the UK is severely lagging,” he said.

“Instead of making inflammatory speeches decrying the rights of people fleeing persecution and tyranny, Suella Braverman should focus on creating a functioning UK asylum system that tackles the massive backlog her policies have created, so as to be able to meet the limited refugee responsibilities that fall to the UK.”

ActionAid UK added: “We know from our work across the world that for many women and girls, seeking asylum is the only lifeline left when fleeing persecution.

“Denying this fundamental right is not just a policy choice; it’s a direct affront to gender equality and human rights.”

Meanwhile, Labour’s Shadow Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, said: “Suella Braverman targeting LGBT+ people persecuted for being who they are is a shameful new low.

“International conventions aren’t to blame for Tory incompetence.”

The Home Secretary as previously taken aim at the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), signed in 1950, claiming it restricted the Government’s efforts to introduce policies such as the Rwanda scheme.

She appeared to keep the door open to potentially leaving the ECHR, as some Tory MPs have called for the Government to do.

“I reject that notion that a country cannot be expected to respect human rights if it is not signed up to an international human rights organisation,” she said.

“(It is) as if the UK doesn’t have a proud history of human rights dating back to Magna Carta, and the ECHR is all that is holding us back from becoming Russia.

“America, Canada, New Zealand, and Japan seem to manage just fine.”