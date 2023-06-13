West End theatre show tickets on sale for £25

The Queen rock musical, We Will Rock You, returns to London for a 12-week run at the Coliseum, the site of Freddie Mercury’s 1979 Royal Ballet performance (Handout, We Will Rock You)

Tickets for more than 30 of London’s hottest theatre shows are on sale for only £25 as part of a West End summer sale.

TodayTix’s 25 West End Shows at £25 runs until June 4 and offers savings on tickets of up to 56 per cent. It applies to performances over the summer — before September in most cases.

The sale involves famous productions, such as The Mousetrap, and newly adapted plays including a revival of Guys & Dolls.

Here are the West End productions you can see for a snip before the summer is out. You can get your tickets from the Evening Standard portal here and read our guide to the best shows to book now.

The Book of Mormon

South Park creators were behind one of the biggest musicals of the decade (The Book of Mormon)

Still running after more than a decade, the creation of Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Robert Lopez is still going strong at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

Punchdrunk: The Burnt City

A labyrinth is the location for this so-called genre-defying experience that comes to life at One Cartridge Place in Woolwich.

We Will Rock You

The Queen rock musical, written by Ben Elton, returns to London for a 12-week run at the Coliseum, the site of Freddie Mercury’s 1979 Royal Ballet performance.

Guys & Dolls

Guys & Dolls is back (Manuel Harlan)

At Bridge Theatre, Nicholas Hytner directs an immersive production of the great musical based on Damon Runyon’s stories with choreography by Arlene Phillips.

Cinderella in-the-round

English National Ballet has returned to the Royal Albert Hall for the first time since 2019, with 14 performances of Cinderella in-the-round.

Oklahoma!

Forget everything you thought you knew about Oklahoma! This stripped-down, darker and “sexy” version proved a hit when it made the journey across the Atlantic to the Young Vic. Now it’s heading to the West End and Wyndham’s Theatre.

Grease

Jason Donovan in Grease (Matt Crockett)

The Dominion Theatre will be transformed for the high-school musical this summer. It stars Australian singers Jason Donovan and Peter Andre.

Aspects of Love

More than three decades after starring in the original West End run, Michael Ball returns in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical. This has been reimagined for the 21st century by director Jonathan Kent. Find it at the Lyric Theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue.

The Wizard of Oz

Nikolai Foster’s new production of the much-loved story at the Palladium includes all the classic tunes, as well as additional songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

The Mousetrap

St Martin’s Theatre is still staging the mystery classic after all these years.

Crazy for You

This musical about a theatre-mad banker, who sets out to save a small-town venue, is directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier award-winner Susan Stroman. It stars Charlie Stemp and is on at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.

2:22 A Ghost Story

The supernatural hit that once had Cheryl in a leading role continues at the Lyric Theatre.

Jersey Boys

The jukebox musical is nearly 20 years old but still going strong at the Trafalgar Theatre.

Newsies

The Disney adaption is new-ish to Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.

The Play That Goes Wrong (The Play That Goes Wrong)

The Play That Goes Wrong

Back for its eighth “catastrophic” year at London’s Duchess Theatre, expect one-star reviews and a lot of laughter.

Musicals by Candlelight

Enjoy a series of songs from shows such as Les Miserables, West Side Story, and My Fair Lady in Covent Garden.

The Choir of Man

Set in a pub, this show gives the audience a chance to join in on the drinking at the Arts Theatre.

Once on this Island

A musical Caribbean story about love, grief, faith and hope by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty is directed by Ola Ince.

The Rocky Horror Show

The Peacock Theatre is hosting the cult classic.

Spitting Image: Harry and Meghan puppets are ‘surprise royal guests’ at the Royal Albert Hall show (PA Wire)

Spitting Image

Idiots Assemble, from Al Murray and Sean Foley, sets up celebrities and politicians at the Phoenix Theatre.

The Crown Jewels

Another Al Murray production, which is based on an unbelievable true story, takes place at the Garrick Theatre.

42nd Street

This new production of the original showbiz musical, directed by Jonathan Church, brings the spirit of golden-age Broadway to Sadler’s Wells.

Accidental Death of an Anarchist

The Theatre Royal Haymarket is hosting the modern adaption of the 1970 Italian satirical farce.

Bleak Expectations

A comedy based on the BBC Radio 4 show at the Criterion Theatre.

Es & Flo

The secret love story is at Kiln Theatre for the summer season.

Glory Ride

A new musical comes to Charing Cross Theatre about cyclist Gino Bartali as he led a rescue operation to save children during the Second World War.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

The 1961 musical, which is about a man who rises from a window washer to a high-powered executive, is at Southwark Playhouse.

Laurel & Chaplin: The Feud

Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel were teenage friends who found fame and went their separate ways. Their story is told at Cambridge Theatre.

Modest

Some of the UK’s hottest drag talent will star in this play at the Middle Child Theatre.

Re-Member Me

Exploring ‘the many faces of Hamlet,’ Dickie Beau brings his one-man show to Hampstead Theatre for a limited run.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical

As the name suggests, this is a musical comedy with engagement and fun for the audience — all without a script. It is on at the Cambridge Theatre.

The Shape of Things

A university-set storyline in small-town America about relationships, art and friendship is at the Park Theatre.