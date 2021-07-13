West End’s The Prince of Egypt closes for a week after one Covid case

Luke Brady rehearses a fight during rehearsals for The Prince Of Egypt at Dominion Theatre (Getty Images)

The West End production of The Prince of Egypt has been forced to cancel a week of performances after one person in the company tested positive for Covid.

The show, running at London’s Dominion Theatre, said in a statement it is “impossible to perform” while the infected person’s close contacts self-isolate for 10 days, as per government advice.

Despite the cancellation of several performances, a spokesperson for the production said every other person in the cast and crew tested negative.

We want to reassure our audiences that, due to the strict health & safety protocols we have in place at @dominiontheatre, this registered case will not have come into contact with anyone visiting the venue.



The safety of our customers & company remains our absolute priority. pic.twitter.com/o129y6GWmW — princeofegyptuk (@PrinceOfEgyptUK) July 12, 2021

They also confirmed no audience members came into contact with the person who returned a positive test.

A spokesperson said: “In accordance with UK Government track and trace legislation, the producers have unfortunately had to suspend all performances of The Prince of Egypt at the Dominion Theatre up to and including Tuesday 20 July 2021.

“The production's Covid officers identified a single positive Covid case within the company and, while all other company members remain Covid-negative, the Government legislation is such that the close-contact workforce must now isolate for ten days rendering it impossible to perform the show.

“Ticket buyers impacted by the cancellation of performances are being contacted by their point of purchase, via email, at the earliest opportunity.”

Tickets are able to be swapped for a later show or refunded.

It added: “We want to reassure our audiences that, due to the strict health and safety protocols we have in place at the Dominion Theatre, this registered case will not have come into contact with anyone visiting the venue.

Story continues

“The safety of our customers and company remains our absolute priority.”

The show only recently reopened on July 1 with audience members socially distanced in the theatre.

West End theatre has been hit hard by closures throughout the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020 when shows had to close their doors.

It comes as the musical Hairspray also had to cancel all performances for 10 days after a production team member tested positive for Covid.

The show, starring Michael Ball and Les Dennis, is set to resume tomorrow.

A spokesperson said last week: “Unfortunately, despite extremely robust measures being in place, a member within the Hairspray company has sadly tested positive for Covid-19.

“We want to reassure all of our audiences that due to the strict processes we have in place at the London Coliseum, this registered case will not have come into contact with anyone visiting the venue and we are confident that we have adhered to all the required health and safety requirements.”

Read More

E-Scooters in the West End from August - but not for hire on Oxford St

Actor Giles Terera tells how late parents would be proud as he becomes MBE

Film director expresses delight after finally collecting knighthood