West End Boxing Day shoppers up by 65% on 2021 but 16% down on pre-Covid

The number of Boxing Day shoppers in the West End was up 65 per cent on last year, data shows.

Millions of bargain hunters flocked to high streets and shopping malls for the traditional sales. In central London, footfall was more than double that of 2021.

Overall Boxing Day sales surged by more than half since last year despite the cost of living crisis and rail strikes across the country.

However, footfall in the West End was still 16 per cent lower than pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Dee Corsi, Chief Executive of New West End Company, said: “Across the West End, we have seen a welcomed increase in Boxing Day footfall, with figures up by 65 per cent on last year.

“This is positive news for the high street, however visitor numbers remain 16 per cent lower than pre-pandemic levels – we must give retailers and leisure occupiers the best possible chance to seize upon improved conditions and grow in 2023.

“Only by all parties coming to an agreement to end the rail strikes and the Government looking at new growth measures such as the lifting of Sunday trading restrictions in London’s International Centres, can our high street businesses truly prosper as we head into the new year.”

Data from industry analyst Springboard showed footfall was higher across all three key destination types compared with the same period in 2021.

On high streets it was up by 44.1 per cent, in shopping centres it rose by 40.4 per cent and in retail parks it was up by 25.9 per cent.

Northern Ireland had the greatest increase on 2021, at more than five times the level of last year.

Footfall in central London rocketed by 66 per cent on last year’s Boxing Day, with Springboard suggesting negative impacts from industrial action on the railways had not materialised as expected.

The lift for retail comes as research by Barclaycard Payments found that the average shopper intends to buy £229 worth of items in the post-Christmas sales period, a reduction of £18 compared with 2021.