West Country revival and star power is back: What you might have missed from Premiership

Crossover periods between international and domestic matches have been an innate frustration of rugby union for a while. The eternal hope is that these ease with scheduling. Until then, we have you covered.

Exeter Chiefs batter both finalists

The scoreline kept growing and caused those of us in Marseille, awaiting the World Cup quarter-final between Wales and Argentina, to widen our eyes in amazement. Inspired by a Josh Hodge hat-trick, Exeter thrashed Saracens 65-10 in the opening round. Despite defeat on the road against Harlequins the following weekend, Rob Baxter’s men promptly pumped Sale Sharks 43-0 in wet weather on Saturday.

As much as they enjoy playing Sandy Park, even Chiefs themselves could not have imagined amassing a combined total of 108 points across two outings against last season’s Premiership finalists. Credit must go to Baxter and Ali Hepher, because they clearly oversaw a slick preseason. In this regard, fortune favoured Exeter. Henry Slade was overlooked by Steve Borthwick, allowing him free to stay with his club.

In all, only three Chiefs went to the World Cup; Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza with Wales and Nika Abuladze with Georgia. Compare that relative lack of disruption to the situation for Saracens, who contributed 14 players to various nations. But that is the way the cookie crumbles with fixture clashes, and Exeter have capitalised. Slade has been predictably influential as captain and youngsters such as Tom Cairns and Tommy Wyatt seem poised to consolidate on breakthrough campaigns in 2022-23.

Rusi Tuima and Lewis Pearson have formed a hefty lock partnership. Ethan Roots and Ehren Painter look like shrewd signings and a smattering of ex-Wasps are continuing to impress. Immanunel Feyi-Waboso is an explosive try-scorer on the wing, Dan Frost is a bustling hooker and Greg Fisilau is yet another promising back-rower who has graduated from England age-grade teams. Will Haydon-Wood will be Harvey Skinner’s understudy at fly-half.

Saturday was a clinic of close-range power, just like the good old days in Devon, and Exeter’s rebuild appears to be going nicely.

Test stars have returned already

Finn Russell is understood to be earning around £750,000 per year at Bath, who are evidently – and justifiably – eager to get bang for their buck. Russell and Cameron Redpath were back in training at Farleigh House three days after Scotland’s loss to Ireland in Paris. Both featured against Newcastle Falcons the next Saturday, Redpath starting and Russell arriving for a debut from the bench.

Steven Luatua was straight into the squad for Bristol Bears, too, the Samoa back-rower used against Leicester Tigers in the opening round. Other internationals have begun to swell the ranks of Premiership line-ups, though rest periods will need to be factored in for those that accrued significant game-time. Leicester Tigers and Harlequins may have to wait a little longer for Handre Pollard, Jasper Wiese and André Esterhuizen to finish their celebrations with the Springboks.

Saracens and Leicester endure slow starts

As mentioned earlier, Mark McCall has had the logistical nightmare of contributing 14 players to the World Cup. Dan McKellar, his Leicester counterpart, whose future will come under scrutiny after Eddie Jones’s resignation from the Wallabies, has contended with 10 Tigers being away. That number does not include the injured Jack van Poortvliet. Perhaps inevitably, there have been tricky starts for both heavyweights. Saracens were whacked in Devon and then went down to Bath at home, Russell flicking a trademark, try-scoring offload to Tom de Glanville. Leicester paid the price for a passive first quarter in Bristol and failed to resist Sale at Welford Road.

It is to the credit of both squads that each have found a chink of light. McCall’s men travelled to Kingsholm and dispatched Gloucester 24-3, Tom Willis bagging two tries in his positional duel with Zach Mercer. Less than 24 hours later, Jamie Shillcock was the hero for Leicester. He landed an 81st-minute penalty, his sixth of the match, to edge past Bath. Saracens and Tigers occupy ninth and eighth, respectively. They meet on Saturday at StoneX Stadium, so it will be fascinating to see how quickly their internationals return to action. Because losing three of the first four outings, in a 10-team league, makes the path to the play-offs seem rather steep.

West Country revival?

It is an early indication of the Premiership’s competitiveness that nobody has managed to record three wins from three. Newcastle are at the bottom with no victories, yet a points difference of just -14 reflects their close calls against Gloucester and Northampton Saints. Saracens, Leicester and Northampton are on one win each with the remaining six sides on two. This group includes Sale, Harlequins and the West Country quartet of Bath, Exeter, Bristol and Gloucester.

Bath are currently topping the log and supporters can be quietly optimistic. Their roster is stacked, though Ted Hill is facing a lay-off due to a serious hamstring injury. Alfie Barbeary is stringing together games at the base of the scrum and Thomas du Toit will be joined by Will Stuart soon enough. That is a fearful one-two punch of tighthead props. Ollie Lawrence and Sam Underhill will be reintegrated as well. If the latter plays like he did in the third-place play-off against Argentina, fly-halves around the competition will live in fear.

Star power being harnessed

The brightest minds in rugby union seem to agree that the sport could do better to leverage the popularity of big names and exciting moments. The Premiership is striving to do this. Tries for Gabriel Ibitoye, Josh Hodge, Adam Radwan and Virimi Vakatawa, as well as Alex Dombrandt’s celebrations following a match-winning jackal against Exeter and an offload from Tom Pearson to Curtis Langdon at Kingston Park, have been among the incidents that have been clipped up and circulated on social media. Snippets of Russell tricks and flicks are proving particularly popular.

The true test of this, and indeed the Premiership season as a whole, will come as internationals return.