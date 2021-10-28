WEST COAST POULTRY LEADER FOSTER FARMS CONTINUES FIGHT AGAINST HUNGER, DONATES THANKSGIVING TURKEYS TO FEED MORE THAN 80,000 PEOPLE IN NEED

Foster Farms Donates Turkey to Feed 80,000 This Thanksgiving

Cases of donated turkeys from Foster Farms being unloaded into a food bank warehouse. Foster Farms is donating Thanksgiving turkeys to West Coast food banks from Seattle to San Diego to feed 80,000 people in need this holiday season.

Cases of donated turkeys from Foster Farms being unloaded into a food bank warehouse. Foster Farms is donating Thanksgiving turkeys to West Coast food banks from Seattle to San Diego to feed 80,000 people in need this holiday season.

Livingston, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the economic impact of the pandemic – and corresponding food insecurity – continues for American families, Foster Farms renews its holiday hunger relief efforts this week with a 64,000-pound turkey donation to West Coast food banks. This donation will bring the comfort of a holiday meal to more than 80,000 people in need across three states to help address staggering food assistance needs. In the coming weeks, Foster Farms will deliver thousands of holiday turkeys to food banks from Seattle to San Diego.

According to Feeding America, an estimated 42 million people, including 13 million children, remain dependent on food assistance and are vulnerable to hunger. In California alone, one out of every five residents – eight million people – do not know where their next meal is coming from.

As part of its ongoing commitment to address food insecurity, Foster Farms has an annual tradition of donating Thanksgiving turkeys to local hunger relief organizations, most of which have partnered with the company for the last 13 years. One longtime partner in the fight against hunger is San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, which will feed 10,000 people with the 8,000 pounds of turkey donated by Foster Farms.

“Since the pandemic began, we have seen nearly twice as many families turn to us. The need continues as a majority have yet to recover, and there is no vaccine for hunger,” explained San Francisco-Marin Food Bank Executive Director Tanis Crosby. “We are grateful to Foster Farms for its continued generosity, especially during the holidays. Their donation will be a hand up again this year to the thousands in Northern California who are still struggling to make ends meet.”

Story continues

“At Foster Farms, we remain dedicated to fighting hunger in our local communities and are proud to continue our tradition of donating Thanksgiving turkeys, especially this year, as families return to more traditional Thanksgiving celebrations,” said Ira Brill, vice president of communications for Foster Farms. “We hope that others who are able will join us in supporting their local food bank by donating food, money or time.”

Among the organizations receiving turkey donations this year are:

About Foster Farms

Since 1939, West Coast families have depended on Foster Farms for premium quality chicken and turkey products. Family-owned and operated, the company continues its legacy of excellence and commitment to quality established by its founders, Max and Verda Foster. Foster Farms specializes in fresh, all-natural chicken and turkey products free of preservatives, additives, or injected sodium enhancers. Based in California’s Central Valley, with ranches in the Pacific Northwest, the company’s fresh chicken and turkey are produced in or near each region served. Foster Farms also produces delicious pre-marinated, ready-to-cook and fully cooked products that meet the quality and convenience needs of today’s home cooks, retailers, warehouse clubs and foodservice customers. The company’s commitment to excellence, honesty, quality, service, and people is a source of great pride, and a longtime family tradition.

Food safety is Foster Farms' highest priority, and the company would like to remind consumers to always follow safe handling, preparation, and storage guidelines for the preparation of fresh poultry products. All fresh poultry products should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit as measured by a meat thermometer to ensure safety. Visit www.fosterfarms.com to learn more.

###

Editor’s note: For interviews about turkey donations and accompanying community needs, photos and video footage of donations, please contact Heidi White at media@finemanpr.com

Attachment

CONTACT: Heidi White Fineman PR for Foster Farms 415-326-3199 media@finemanpr.com



