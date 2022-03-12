It’s West Charlotte! Lions wear down 71st, win NCHSAA 3A state title

West Charlotte won its sixth N.C. High School Athletic Association championship Saturday, but the Lions fought themselves for it as much as Fayetteville’s Seventy First High.

West Charlotte won 83-75 after spending the first half committing lots of fouls and missing lots of shots and lots of free throws. Down 39-33 at halftime, West Charlotte had been out-rebounded 23-10 and made just half of its free throws and about 30 percent of its field goals.

But what kept West Charlotte in the game was some simply wicked defense from its guard trio of Landon King, Ollie Alford and Chadlyn Traylor.

And in the second half, when the Lions found their shooting form, the defensive pressure intensified and Seventy First simply wilted.

The Falcons, trying to win their first state championship since 2002, committed six turnovers in a third quarter when the Lions got the lead and struggled in the fourth quarter when the Lions extended it.

West Charlotte, which had lost in the 2019 final, won its first state title since 2011 and its first in the 3A class.