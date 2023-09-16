West Cabarrus rallies past South Iredell, gets first win in 706 days

West Cabarrus’s coaches and players have been chanting “706” all week during practice.

That’s the number of days since the Wolverines last won a game.

There’s not going to be a “707” chant this week after West Cabarrus ended its 17-game losing streak Friday night with a 23-22 overtime victory over South Iredell in the teams’ Greater Metro 4A opener.

The Wolverines (1-5, 1-0) came up with the winning margin thanks to sophomore Alexis Segovia, who drilled the extra-point kick after Jared Street’s nine-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Fields in overtime tied the game at 22-all.

That set off a wild celebration along West Cabarrus’ sideline, with first-year head coach Brian Hinson getting doused by his players in the post-game meeting.

“I’m just proud of the kids,” Fields said. “Being down 16-0 at the half, and have the resiliency to fight back, that shows a little bit of heart and determination in these young men.”

The Vikings (2-3, 0-1) had pulled ahead by 16 points thanks to Tyler Johnson, who accounted for a pair of South touchdowns – a 12-yard keeper in the second quarter, followed by a 30-yard TD pass to Kaeden Everhart with 37.6 seconds left in the half.

Aidan Atkins also nailed a 30-yard field goal for the Vikings’ first points, and added the extra-point kick after Johnson’s touchdown run.

However, West Cabarrus came roaring back in the second half behind its defense and Fields – as well as a lucky bounce on a two-point conversion run.

Fields scored twice in the fourth quarter out of the Wolverines’ “Stinger” formation on short-yardage plays.

He put West Cabarrus on the scoreboard with a two-yard scamper off right tackle, followed by a nearly-identical run for the two-point conversion with 10 minutes, 4 seconds left.

After the Wolverines stopped a fake punt attempt by the Vikings, Fields scored again – this time on a five-yarder off the right side with 5:31 left.

Fields then had the ball knocked loose on the two-point conversion – only to have West Caldwell lineman Gael Segovia pounce on the loose ball in the end zone, tying the game at 16-all and forcing overtime.

South Iredell had the first overtime possession, with Johnson scoring on a seven-yard keeper. But West Cabarrus’ defense stopped Blake Terry’s two-point conversion run at the line, giving the Woverines new life.

A few minutes later, they also had a win — West Caldwell’s first since Oct. 8, 2022, a 19-18 victory over Kannapolis’ A.L. Brown.

“I got a little bit too greedy a couple times,” South Iredell head coach Lee Linville said. “If it works, you look like a genius; if it doesn’t work, you look like an idiot. Tonight I looked like an idiot.

“Our kids played hard, they fought hard. But you’ve got to give a lot of credit to West Cabarrus, because they really fought hard.”

Three who made a difference

Curtis Fields, West Cabarrus: The senior wideout touched the ball just eight times Friday – and scored three times. He finished with four catches for 42 yards and the OT touchdown, and ran three times for five yards and two scores.

Jared Street, West Cabarrus: The Wolverines’ freshman quarterback threw for 108 yards – completing 15 of 22 passes – and one touchdown.

Tyler Johnson, South Iredell: The Vikings’ sophomore quarterback accounted for nearly 200 yards total offense. He threw for 131 yards and one touchdown, and ran for 58 yards and two scores.

Worth mentioning

▪ While West Cabarrus ended one streak, it did extend its streak of scoreless first quarters to eight consecutive games Friday – the last three games of the Wolverines’ 2022 season, and their first five games in 2023.

▪ West Caldwell’s defense did give the Vikings problems, sacking Johnson three times and holding South Iredell to 66 yards total offense in the second half.

What’s next?

West Cabarrus hosts county and conference rival Cox Mill next Friday in Concord; meanwhile, South Iredell gets a week off before hosting Hickory Ridge in a Greater Metro 4A game on Sept. 29.

SCORING SUMMARY

WEST CABARRUS 0 0 0 16 6 – 22

SOUTH IREDELL 3 13 0 0 7 – 23

SI — Aidan Atkins 30 FG.

SI — Tyler Johnson 12 run (Atkins kick).

SI — Kaeden Everhart 30 pass from Johnson (run failed).

WC — Curtis Fields 2 run (Fields run).

WC — Fields 4 run (Gael Segovia recovered fumble in end zone).

SI — Johnson 7 run (run failed).

WC — Jared Street 9 pass to Fields (Alexis Segovia kick).