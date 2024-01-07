West Bromwich Albion vs Aldershot Town LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as West Bromwich Albion face Aldershot Town in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

West Bromwich Albion vs Aldershot Town LIVE: FA Cup updates

West Brom: Griffiths, Pipa, Bartley, Taylor, Pieters, Mowatt, Chalobah, Fellows, Heard, Malcolm, Dike

Aldershot: van Stappershoef, Rowe, Harries, Harfield, Widdrington, Krusnell, Frost, Glover, O’Keefe, Tolaj, Barham

GOAL! Nathaniel Chalobah scores - West Brom 1-0 Aldershot [7']

GOAL! Jovan Malcolm doubles his side’s lead - West Brom 2-0 Aldershot [15’]

West Bromwich Albion FC 3 - 0 Aldershot Town FC

14:31

Foul by Nathaniel Chalobah (West Bromwich Albion).

14:30

Goal! West Bromwich Albion 3, Aldershot Town 0. Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.

14:29

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Coby Rowe.

14:27

Attempt missed. Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

14:25

Attempt missed. Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

14:21

Attempt missed. Stuart O'Keefe (Aldershot Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

14:20

Corner, Aldershot Town. Conceded by Pipa.

14:21

Attempt blocked. Jack Barham (Aldershot Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

14:19

Nathaniel Chalobah (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14:17

Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2, Aldershot Town 0. Jovan Malcolm (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.

14:17

Foul by Nathaniel Chalobah (West Bromwich Albion).

14:14

Attempt saved. Jovan Malcolm (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

14:13

Attempt saved. Tom Fellows (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

14:12

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ollie Harfield.

14:09

Goal! West Bromwich Albion 1, Aldershot Town 0. Nathaniel Chalobah (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

14:07

Attempt missed. Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box following a corner.

14:07

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ryan Glover.

14:06

Foul by Jack Barham (Aldershot Town).

14:02

First Half begins.

13:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

13:00

