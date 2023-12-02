West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Leicester City - Maresca's Foxes leave it late to win at The Hawthorns

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca made a winning return to The Hawthorns as the Foxes left it late to beat his old club West Bromwich Albion.

Midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall headed the Foxes in front with a 71st-minute header from Wilfred Ndidi's right-wing cross.

Josh Maja's late scrambled equaliser looked to have earned Albion a point in the 89th minute - his first goal for the Baggies.

But, with Albion chasing a winner, four minutes into added time, Dewsbury-Hall raced clear down the inside-left channel on a counter attack before squaring for Harry Winks to side-foot home the winner just inside the right post, to end a wobbly run of just one win in four games.

It stretched Leicester's lead on top of the Championship to four points over second-placed Ipswich, ahead of the rest of the afternoon's fixtures.

Carlos Corberan's Baggies had won five of their previous six games but, in the end, were overpowered by the Foxes' overall superiority.

More to follow.