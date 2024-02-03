West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Birmingham City: Andreas Weimann's late strike beats Blues

Andi Weimann clipped home West Bromwich Albion's late winner to edge victory over Birmingham City.

The former Aston Villa striker met Darnell Furlong's low right-wing cross with a neat left-foot flick to settle a scrappy West Midlands derby.

It was Weimann's first goal for the club following his January move from Bristol City, to bring a surprise conclusion to what had looked destined to be a goalless draw.

But there were angry scenes at the final whistle as Blues sub Juninho Bacuna exchanged words with referee David Webb - and players from both sides confronted each other, causing Hawthorns stewards to get involved.

More to follow.