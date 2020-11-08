West Brom vs Tottenham: Prediction, team news, lineups, TV channel, live stream, h2h - preview

Tottenham will move to the top of the Premier League with a win over West Brom today.

After hardfought victories over Burnley and Brighton, Spurs will leapfrog both Leicester City and Liverpool, who each play later on Sunday, for at least a few hours with three points.

The Baggies are still looking for their first victory of the campaign, eeking out three points from their first seven games, and didn’t show much fight against Fulham on Monday.

View photos Evening Standard More

Date, time and venue

West Brom vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 12pm kick-off today (Sunday, November 8, 2020).

The match is due to be played behind closed doors at The Hawthorns due to Government guidelines regarding coronavirus.

How to watch

West Brom vs Tottenham is available to watch on BT Sport Box Office, at a cost of £14.95.

Team news

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic has no new injury concerns.

Dara O'Shea is in contention to return to the backline after recovering from ankle trouble although given he has not featured for a month for the Baggies, the Republic of Ireland defender may not start.

Long-term absentees Sam Field (knee) and forward Hal Robson-Kanu (broken arm) will once again miss out.

Tottenham should have Sergio Reguilon back from illness after he missed the Europa League clash with Ludogorets.

Erik Lamela (Achilles) and Serge Aurier (knock) also missed out and only the latter will be in contention at The Hawthorns.

Boss Jose Mourinho made six changes in Bulgaria and he will be expected to revert to his first-choice team.

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-3-3): Lloris; Doherty, Dier, Alderweireld, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele; Lucas, Kane, Son

Prediction: West Brom 0-2 Tottenham

The Baggies are still looking for their first win of the league season and were dire against fellow strugglers Fulham last time out.

Spurs are looking are more solid of late and the prospect of going top of the table should be enough of an impetus to earn the win.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

West Brom won the last meeting between the two teams, back in May 2018, but that was their first triumph in three years.

Spurs edge the record with 56 wins to 54, with 36 draws.

Bettings odds and tips

West Brom win: 6/1

Draw: 4/1

Tottenham win: 1/2

Odds (subject to change) courtesy of Betfair Exchange.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League.

Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri- Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.