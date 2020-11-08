West Brom 0-0 Tottenham LIVE! Latest score, goal updates, team news, TV and Premier League match stream today

West Brom vs Tottenham - LIVE!

Spurs return to Premier League action with a midday Sunday kick-off at The Hawthorns.

A fourth away League win of the season already for Jose Mourinho’s fifth-placed side would see them rise to the top of the table before Liverpool and Leicester both play later on today.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last six games in the Premier League as Gareth Bale popped up with a winning goal against Brighton last weekend, while their Europa League campaign is now back on track following a 3-1 victory over Ludogorets on Thursday.

Harry Kane scored his 200th Spurs goal in that fixture in Bulgaria and will no doubt fancy getting his name on the scoresheet again against a struggling West Brom side that currently sit 18th.

The Baggies are still searching for their first win since promotion, picking up just three draws from their first seven matches amid rumblings over the future of manager Slaven Bilic.

A heavy defeat today heading into the latest international break could leave the West Brom board with a difficult decision to make.

Follow all the build-up and LIVE match action below…