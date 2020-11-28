Is West Brom vs Sheffield United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

(Getty Images)

West Brom welcome Sheffield United to the Hawthrons in Saturday evening’s late Premier League kick-off.

Both teams urgently require a win to kickstart their seasons, currently sitting 19th and 20th respectively. The Baggies have at least drawn three of their nine games, but a lack of firepower up front has seen Slaven Bilic’s side struggle to convert chances into victories.

Meanwhile, for the Blades, it has been a miserable affair. Despite last season’s high-flying theatrics, Chris Wilder’s side totally devoid of confidence and goals, with Rhian Brewster yet to make his mark after joining the club from Liverpool.

It is still early in the season, but a victory for either side tonight could prove hugely significant in the trajectory of their seasons.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 8pm on Saturday 28 November at The Hawthorns.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:45pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

The availability of Kieran Gibbs and Jake Livermore is in doubt after the pair tested positive for coronavirus. Sam Field is also a doubt but Hal Robson-Kanu and Callum Robinson should be able to feature.

Lys Mousset and Enda Stevens are hoping to return, while Ethan Ampadu is after suffering an injury against West Ham.

Predicted line-ups

West Brom: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend; Pereira, Sawyers, Krovinovic, Gallagher, Diangana; Grant

Sheffield United: Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Lowe; McBurnie, McGoldrick

What are the odds?

West Brom - 13/8

Draw - 21/10

Sheffield United - 2/1

