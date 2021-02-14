West Brom vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?
Manchester United will hope their free-scoring attack will outweigh any defensive inconsistencies on Sunday, as they head to relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion. United have dropped seven points in the last four games, but have still scored a massive 13 goals in that span - boosted, of course, by the nine they put past Southampton.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side need a point to go back above Leicester into second place in the table, but realistically they must take a victory if they harbour ambitions of chasing down local rivals City in the race for the title.
FOLLOW LIVE: West Brom vs Man United build-up, line-ups, goal and score updates from Premier League
The absence of Paul Pogba in midfield is a blow to their preparations, but with Scott McTominay showing good form over the past couple of months, Bruno Fernandes rediscovering a scoring touch and Mason Greenwood showing signs of finding his best form again, there are plenty of positives for United heading into this game.
READ MORE: Premier League fixtures and table - all matches by date and kick-off time
West Brom have far fewer reasons to smile, having lost four of their last five games and sitting a massive 13 points from safety. Their only point earned recently came against Fulham, one place above them, and the clubs outside the bottom three keep winning the odd game - which the Baggies have been incapable of doing.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.
When is the game?
That match kicks off at 2pm on Sunday, 14 February at the Hawthorns.
Where can I watch it?
The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can watch via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the team news?
West Brom have almost a full squad to choose from, though Karlan Grant did pick up a knock last week so could be absent.
United are without Paul Pogba and long-term absentee Phil Jones, while Eric Bailly is a doubt. There have been calls for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to start Dean Henderson in goal here after David De Gea’s recent errors.
Confirmed line-ups
West Brom XI: Johnstone, Peltier, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend, Yokuslu, Snodgrass, Maitland-Niles, Gallagher, Costa Pereira, Diagne
Man United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Rashford, Bruno, Martial, Cavani
Odds
West Brom - 10/1
Draw - 5/1
Man United - 33/100
Prediction
West Brom’s defensive work hasn’t been impressive of late and it’s unlikely that they’ll keep out United’s first-choice attack. Baggies 1-3 United.
Read More
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer happy to sacrifice Europa League advantage
Mino Raiola says Manchester United’s Paul Pogba must be ‘left alone’ and promises to work ‘in the shadows’
Manchester United promote highly-rated youngsters Shola Shoretire and Hannibal Mejbri to first team training