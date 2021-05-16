Is West Brom vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring against Manchester United (Getty)

West Brom face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool defeated Manchester United 4-2 at Old Trafford to keep their hopes of Champions League football alive.

Roberto Firmino netted twice while Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah each scored to take the Reds just four points behind Chelsea with a game in hand on their rivals.

Meanwhile, relegated West Brom are winless in their last four matches and lost to Arsenal 3-1 last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 4:30pm GMT at the Hawthorns.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage starting from 4pm GMT.

What is the team news?

West Brom will have Ainsley Maitland-Niles back after the England international was ineligible to face his parent club Arsenal a week ago.

Curtis Jones and Sadio Mane could both start after coming off the bench at Old Trafford. Ozan Kabak, Naby Keita and James Milner are all expected to miss out.

Predicted line-ups:

West Brom: Johnstone, Furlong, Bartley, Ajayi, Townsend, Yokuslu, Gallagher, Maitland-Niles, Pereira, Robinson, Diagne

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Williams, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Odds:

West Brom: 12/1

Draw: 13/2

Liverpool: 2/9

Prediction:

This should be straightforward for the Reds, who have come into form at the right time, while West Brom’s season is over. 3-0 Liverpool.

