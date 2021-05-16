West Brom vs Liverpool FC LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score, goals, top four race updates today

(ES Composite)

West Brom vs Liverpool – LIVE!

The race for Champions League qualification looks likely to go down to the wire thanks to a slip-up from Chelsea and the Reds’ improving form.

Thursday’s win over Manchester United, coupled with Chelsea’s defeat to Arsenal, has put a place in the top four in Liverpool’s own hands - an unlikely prospect a fortnight ago.

Another win today would see Liverpool, who were this week dethroned as Premier League champions, move to within one point of Chelsea and with the easier final fixtures.

Sam Allardyce frustrated the Reds earlier in the season at Anfield with a 1-1 draw, and you wouldn’t bet against a similar showing from the now-relegated Baggies, though Liverpool are in much better shape in recent weeks.

With Mohamed Salah in a battle with Harry Kane for the Golden Boot, there will be no resting on laurels today.

