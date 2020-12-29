Is West Brom vs Leeds on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
West Bromwich Albion host Leeds United on Tuesday night with both teams hoping to build on positive results last time out after Christmas.
The Baggies took a surprise point at Anfield with a late equaliser against Liverpool, in what was Sam Allardyce’s second match in charge since replacing Slaven Bilic. West Brom remain in the bottom two and are five points from safety with just a single win all season, but they’ll take the positives as they come right now as the manager bids to reinstall a sense of hope that they can avoid relegation.
Leeds responded well to their hammering by Manchester United, beating Burnley on Boxing Day by a single goal to nil - although they certainly rode their luck at times and were a little fortunate to take all three points, considering a hotly debated disallowed strike from the Clarets.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side are looking to move into the top half with a win, which would be only the second time they have managed back-to-back successes since their promotion, with the other occasion coming back in September.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 6pm on Tuesday, 29 December.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.
What is the team news?
Jake Livermore remains suspended for the Baggies, while Kyle Bartley could be back after injury and Conor Townsend is still out too. Hal Robson-Kanu is facing a fitness test after missing more than one game recently.
Leeds are still without the same trio who have been missing for some time: Robin Koch, Gaetano Berardi and Diego Llorente, with the latter having suffered a recent setback. Liam Cooper remains a doubt but will be assessed ahead of the game.
Predicted line-ups
WBA: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, O’Shea, Gibbs; Robinson, Pereira, Sawyers, Gallagher, Diangana; Grant.
LEE: Meslier; Ayling, Phillips, Struijk; Dallas, Klich, Alioski, Harrison; Raphina, Rodrigo; Bamford.
Odds
West Brom - 29/10
Draw - 56/19
Leeds - 21/20
Prediction
West Brom could be a little more adventurous than they were in their last game as they know Leeds are fragile at the back at times, though they won’t want it to become a straight shoot-out. Another point would be another positive step after Sam Allardyce’s appointment. West Brom 1-1 Leeds
