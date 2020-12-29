West Brom vs Leeds live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight
Leeds United head to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday, hoping to earn back-to-back wins in the top flight for the first time since September.
Marcelo Bielsa’s team could move into the top half if they manage to take the three points, following on from their narrow win over Burnley last time out. However, Leeds have the joint-worst defensive record in the top flight and haven’t kept a clean sheet in five matches - while West Brom, for all their problems, have only failed to score once in the last six.
The Baggies picked up a first point under Sam Allardyce thanks to an unexpected 1-1 draw with Liverpool after Christmas, with Semi Ajayi netting a vital equaliser late on. They remain 19th in the table, though, five points from safety and having won just once all season so far.
Regardless of the result here, West Brom know they won’t be moving from 19th spot - but it’s all about grinding out a point or three wherever possible at this stage, to close the gap and give themselves a chance of survival heading into the last three or four months of the campaign.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 6pm on Tuesday, 29 December.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.
What is the team news?
Jake Livermore remains suspended for the Baggies, while Kyle Bartley could be back after injury and Conor Townsend is still out too. Hal Robson-Kanu is facing a fitness test after missing more than one game recently.
Leeds are still without the same trio who have been missing for some time: Robin Koch, Gaetano Berardi and Diego Llorente, with the latter having suffered a recent setback. Liam Cooper remains a doubt but will be assessed ahead of the game.
Predicted line-ups
WBA: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, O’Shea, Gibbs; Robinson, Pereira, Sawyers, Gallagher, Diangana; Grant.
LEE: Meslier; Ayling, Phillips, Struijk; Dallas, Klich, Alioski, Harrison; Raphina, Rodrigo; Bamford.
Odds
West Brom - 29/10
Draw - 56/19
Leeds - 21/20
Prediction
West Brom could be a little more adventurous than they were in their last game as they know Leeds are fragile at the back at times, though they won’t want it to become a straight shoot-out. Another point would be another positive step after Sam Allardyce’s appointment. West Brom 1-1 Leeds
