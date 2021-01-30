Is West Brom vs Fulham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Ademola Lookman fires Fulham in front (Reuters)

Expect the cliched ‘relegation six-pointer’ to be mentioned a few times on Saturday, as Fulham head to West Brom in the Premier League. These are two of the current bottom three in the league table and neither have managed to find winning form after promotion - just two victories apiece in the first half of the season.

Fulham did beat the Baggies when the teams met back in November, but they haven’t picked up another three points since later that month - it’s time for the neat approach work to be mixed with a ruthless edge in the attacking third if the Craven Cottage side want to spend a second campaign in the top flight.

They remain five points adrift of Brighton, and salvation, though have a game in hand - despite the missed opportunity of drawing with the Seagulls in their last game.

As for West Brom, Sam Allardyce has been unable not just to turn them into a team capable of grinding out results, but not even one which looks reliable and solid at the back. They were walloped 5-0 by Man City recently and have conceded a massive 18 goals in their last five fixtures, with easily the worst defensive record in the Premier League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game is set to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday, 30 January at the Hawthorns.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC One, BBC One HD and streamed via the BBC iPlayer, either through compatible TVs and other devices or on the desktop website.

What is the team news?

The Baggies will almost certainly make changes after the rout against Man City. Grady Diangana is unavailable and Conor Townsend misses out too, but Matt Phillips should be fit to start.

Fulham have wing-back Antonee Robinson back from suspension and he’ll come back into the side on the left. Influential midfielder Tom Cairney is out injured though, while defender Terence Kongolo continues to be sidelined.

Story continues

Predicted line-ups

WBA: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Gibbs; Gallagher, Sawyers; Snodgrass, Pereira, Phillips; Grant.

FUL: Areola; Aina, Andersen, Tosin; Tete, Reed, Zambo-Anguissa, Robinson; Loftus-Cheek; Decordova-Reid, Lookman.

Odds

West Brom - 27/11

Draw - 23/10

Fulham - 17/12

Prediction

So much is riding on this one - a defeat will leave a feeling of doom, but a win could spark a second-half-of-the-season revival for one of these teams. Fulham have the better attackers, but it’s all about finding a clinical edge at key moments. West Brom 1-2 Fulham.

