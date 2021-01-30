West Brom vs Fulham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Robert Snodgrass joined West Brom from West Ham this month (POOL/AFP)

One of the biggest matches of the weekend in the Premier League takes place at the bottom end of the table, as two clubs in the relegation zone go head-to-head. West Bromwich Albion host Fulham, 19th and 18th in the league respectively, with just two wins apiece this season so far.

The Baggies have already made their big play for survival, appointing Sam Allardyce to replace Slaven Bilic as manager, but the veteran head coach has so far lost six of his eight games in charge and the Baggies were thumped 5-0 by Manchester City in their most recent defeat.

Fulham remain confident in Scott Parker’s ability to steer them toward safety, and they do at least have the knowledge of having a game in hand over their rivals to beat the drop - though that won’t matter unless they can close the five-point gap to Brighton above them.

It was Brighton who Parker’s side drew with last time out, a goalless draw which exemplified the goalscoring problems both teams have had this term. However, one of Fulham’s two league wins this season did come against West Brom back in early November - since then they’ve won just one from 12 in the Premier League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game is set to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday, 30 January at the Hawthorns.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC One, BBC One HD and streamed via the BBC iPlayer, either through compatible TVs and other devices or on the desktop website.

What is the team news?

The Baggies will almost certainly make changes after the rout against Man City. Grady Diangana is unavailable and Conor Townsend misses out too, but Matt Phillips should be fit to start.

Fulham have wing-back Antonee Robinson back from suspension and he’ll come back into the side on the left. Influential midfielder Tom Cairney is out injured though, while defender Terence Kongolo continues to be sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

WBA: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Gibbs; Gallagher, Sawyers; Snodgrass, Pereira, Phillips; Grant.

FUL: Areola; Aina, Andersen, Tosin; Tete, Reed, Zambo-Anguissa, Robinson; Loftus-Cheek; Decordova-Reid, Lookman.

Odds

West Brom - 27/11

Draw - 23/10

Fulham - 17/12

Prediction

So much is riding on this one - a defeat will leave a feeling of doom, but a win could spark a second-half-of-the-season revival for one of these teams. Fulham have the better attackers, but it’s all about finding a clinical edge at key moments. West Brom 1-2 Fulham.

