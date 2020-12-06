West Brom vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Wilfried Zaha (Pool via REUTERS)

West Brom are taking on Crystal Palace in the Premier League today.

The Baggies earned a crucial win over Sheffield United last weekend to give themselves a major boost.

They now sit 18th with six points, and could climb clear fo the relegation zone with another victory here.

Palace made a strong start to the season but have suffered back-to-back defeats, and it may be no coincidence that Wilfried Zaha was missing for both of those games – he returns today.

Here is everything you need to know.

What time is the game?

The match kicks off at 12pm GMT.

How to watch on TV and live stream?

The match will be shown in the UK live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Sky Sports subscribers can stream the game online via the Sky Sports website and the Sky Go app.

Team news

West Brom will be without Conor Townsend after he suffered a knee injury last time out. Kieran Gibbs and Jake Livermore are now available following self-isolation.

Zaha returns for Palace after missing two games with coronavirus, and Luka Milivojevic is available following a three-game suspension.