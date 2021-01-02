Is West Brom vs Arsenal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Arsenal visit West Brom at the Hawthorns in the Premier League on Saturday night as Sam Allardyce’s players set out to put things right after their 5-0 thumping by Leeds on Tuesday.
A bizarre Romaine Sawyers own goal kick-started a demoliton at home by Marcelo Bielsa’s side, with Ezgjan Alioski, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Raphinha all finding the back of the net. That same evening, Arsenal made it back-to-back top-flight victories – having previously failed to record a win since the beginning of November – as they ground out three points against Brighton.
For the Gunners, it was relieving to build upon their fine 3-1 Boxing Day victory over Frank Lampard’s Chelsea, but West Brom disappointed after Allardyce’s first result as Baggies boss – a strong 1-1 draw with table-toppers and champions Liverpool.
The Baggies will enter Saturday’s fixture in 19th place in the Premier League, while Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will come into the tie in 13th or 14th spot – depending on how Crystal Palace fare against bottom Sheffield United.
Here’s everything you need to know about the top-flight fixture.
When is it?
The game will kick off at 8pm at the Hawthorns on Saturday evening.
How can I watch it?
The match will air live on BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream it live on the BT Sport website and app.
Official line-ups
West Brom: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, O’Shea, Ivanovic, Diangana; Phillips, Pereira, Sawyers, Gallagher; Robinson
Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Mari, Tierney; Ceballos, Xhaka; Saka, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang; Lacazette
Odds
West Brom: 9/2
Draw: 3/1
Arsenal: 3/5
Prediction
There was little in West Brom’s performance against Leeds to suggest they are going to turn a corner particularly quickly, even after their draw with Liverpool, while Arsenal do seem to be improving after a torrid spell in the Premier League. West Brom 0-2 Arsenal.
