West Brom vs Arsenal prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?
West Brom welcome Arsenal to the Hawthorns in the Premier League on Saturday night as the Baggies look to respond after their 5-0 humiliation by Leeds United earlier in the week.
A comical Romaine Sawyers own goal set West Brom on their way to a thrashing at the hands of Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who saw Ezgjan Alioski, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Raphinha all get on the scoresheet. That same evening, Arsenal recorded their second straight top-flight win – having previously failed to pick up a victory since 1 November – as they edged past Brighton 1-0.
For Arsenal, it was a relief to build upon their impressive 3-1 Boxing Day win against Chelsea, while West Brom’s defeat by Leeds was a step back after Sam Allardyce’s first result in charge – a promising 1-1 draw against league leaders Liverpool.
The Baggies will enter Saturday’s fixture in 19th place in the Premier League, while Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will come into the tie in 13th or 14th spot – depending on how Crystal Palace fare against bottom Sheffield United.
Here’s everything you need to know about the top-flight fixture.
When is it?
The game will kick off at 8pm at the Hawthorns on Saturday evening.
How can I watch it?
The match will air live on BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream it live on the BT Sport website and app.
Line-ups
West Brom: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, O'Shea, Ivanovic, Sawyers, Matheus Pereira, Phillips, Gallagher, Diangana, Robinson
Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Pablo Mari, Tierney, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang, Lacazette
Odds
West Brom: 9/2
Draw: 3/1
Arsenal: 3/5
Prediction
There was little in West Brom’s performance against Leeds to suggest they are going to turn a corner particularly quickly, even after their draw with Liverpool, while Arsenal do seem to be improving after a torrid spell in the Premier League. West Brom 0-2 Arsenal.
