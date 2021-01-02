West Brom vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV
Arsenal visit West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday evening as Sam Allardyce’s team attempt to set things right following their 5-0 demolition by Leeds on Tuesday.
A bizarre Romaine Sawyers own goal began a thumping at the hands of Marcelo Bielsa’s men, of whom Ezgjan Alioski, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Raphinha all found the net. That same day, Arsenal secured their second top-flight victory in a row – having previously failed to earn a win since the start of November – as they fought past Brighton 1-0.
For Arsenal, it was encouraging to capitalise on their convincing 3-1 Boxing Day victory over Frank Lampard’s Chelsea, while West Brom moved backwards after Allardyce’s first result in charge – a fine 1-1 draw against league leaders and champions Liverpool.
The Baggies will enter Saturday’s fixture in 19th place in the Premier League, while Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will come into the tie in 13th or 14th spot – depending on how Crystal Palace fare against bottom Sheffield United.
Here’s everything you need to know about the top-flight fixture.
When is it?
The game will kick off at 8pm at the Hawthorns on Saturday evening.
How can I watch it?
The match will air live on BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream it live on the BT Sport website and app.
Official line-ups
West Brom: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, O’Shea, Ivanovic, Diangana; Phillips, Pereira, Sawyers, Gallagher; Robinson
Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Mari, Tierney; Ceballos, Xhaka; Saka, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang; Lacazette
Odds
West Brom: 9/2
Draw: 3/1
Arsenal: 3/5
Prediction
There was little in West Brom’s performance against Leeds to suggest they are going to turn a corner particularly quickly, even after their draw with Liverpool, while Arsenal do seem to be improving after a torrid spell in the Premier League. West Brom 0-2 Arsenal.
