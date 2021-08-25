West Brom vs Arsenal: Carabao Cup prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h results, odds

Arsenal are in desperate need of a win as they visit West Brom in the second round of the Carabao Cup tonight.

Mikel Arteta’s squad has been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak along with a spate of injuries, and defeats to both Brentford and Chelsea leave them pointless for the new Premier League season so far.

The Gunners badly need a result to turn the mood around after Emirates fans greeted the players with boos at both half-time and full-time against Chelsea, and a cup tie against lower-league opposition sounds like the ideal game to get one.

The problem for Arteta is that Arsenal travel to in-form West Brom, who sit second in the Championship and will fancy their chances against a weakened Gunners team.

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Brom vs Arsenal is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight - Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

The match will be played at The Hawthorns.

Where to watch West Brom vs Arsenal

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event/Football.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Sky Go app.

West Brom vs Arsenal team news

Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette are available for Arsenal. Odegaard has now received full clearance to play following his £30million switch from Real Madrid and Lacazette is back in full training following his positive Covid-19 test.

Summer signing Ben White also tested positive ahead of the Chelsea match and will not be available tonight, but new goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could make his debut following a £30m move from Sheffield United.

Kieran Tierney has returned to full training after suffering from cramps in his thigh and Hector Bellerin will have a late check on a thigh problem.

The Baggies are waiting to discover the extent of Matt Clarke’s hamstring injury. Brighton loanee Clarke pulled up chasing a loose ball shortly before half-time against Blackburn at the weekend.

Defender Semi Ajayi replaced Clarke against Rovers and may deputise once again. Grady Diangana dropped to the bench at the weekend and could figure if boss Valerien Ismael shuffles his pack.

Predicted lineups

West Brom: Johnstone; O’Shea, Bartley, Ajayi, Furlong; Livermore, Mowatt, Townsend, Robinson, Phillips; Grant

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Chambers, Holding, Mari, Tavares; Elneny, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

West Brom vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal badly need a win, but have a number of players out - so this game will be a balancing act between getting a result, and giving players valuable minutes early in the season.

The Gunners should just shade this, but it could be a tough one.

West Brom 1-2 Arsenal

Head to head (h2h) history and results

WBA wins: 38

Draws; 31

Arsenal wins: 74

