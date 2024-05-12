West Brom v Southampton LIVE: Championship play-off score and goal updates from semi-final first leg

West Brom take on Southampton at The Hawthorns today in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

Both sides lost three successive games coming into the final match of the season, before earning wins on the last day. The Saints’ victory over Leeds United was a particularly timely confidence boost coming into the play-offs, and Russell Martin will hope his side can carry that momentum into this tie.

Carlos Corberan’s side have a strong home record to call upon in this first leg, but while West Brom finished only one place below fourth-placed Saints in the regular season standings, their opponents challenged for automatic promotion and finished a dozen points clear of the Baggies, beating them home and away.

Follow the score and latest updates from West Brom vs Southampton below, following the earlier tie between Norwich and Leeds.

West Brom v Southampton: Latest updates from Championship play-offs

West Brom host Southampton in Championship play-offs, with kick-off at 2:15pm BST

Winner of the tie faces Norwich or Leeds at Wembley for a place in the Premeir League

33’ SAVE! McCarthy denies Diangana’s header from close range (WBA 0-0 S’TON)

West Brom XI: Palmer, Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend, Mowatt, Yokuslu, Fellows, Diangana, Johnson, Thomas-Asante

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning, Downes, Smallbone, Aribo, A. Armstrong, Mara

West Bromwich Albion FC 0 - 0 Southampton FC

West Brom 0-0 Southampton

15:01 , Ben Fleming

42 mins: Townsend brings down Walker-Peters near the corner flag and that will be a free kick for the visitors. The Saints player is still down, though, and receiving some treatment.

West Brom 0-0 Southampton

14:57 , Ben Fleming

39 mins: Adam Armstrong springs in behind the West Brown but the Saints striker has gone too soon as the offside flag goes up shortly after.

West Brom 0-0 Southampton

14:55 , Ben Fleming

37 mins: Downes is shown the first yellow of the game and it’s a free-kick in a good area for West Brom.

Bartley pulls wide to the far post but his header back across goal is claimed by McCarthy.

West Brom 0-0 Southampton

14:52 , Ben Fleming

33 mins: SAVE! Diangana shows some good footwork to win a free-kick which West Brom take quickly. It’s a teasing ball into the box from the right side by Fellows but McCarthy makes a great stop to deny Diangana at close range.

West Brom 0-0 Southampton

14:48 , Ben Fleming

30 mins: Mara takes on an acrobatic bicycle-kick effort from the corner but it’s skewed wide of the goal.

West Brom 0-0 Southampton

14:48 , Ben Fleming

29 mins: Bednarek picks out Manning with a great crossfield switch but the wing-back’s low cross into the box is cleared away with Adam Armstrong looking to strike.

West Brom 0-0 Southampton

14:45 , Ben Fleming

26 mins: The hot weather has brought on a drinks break midway through this first half. Still goalless but encouraging signs from both sides in the opening 26 minutes.

West Brom 0-0 Southampton

14:42 , Ben Fleming

24 mins: Aribo makes a good run in behind the West Brom defence but Bartley does superbly to shepherd the ball into the gloves of Palmer.

West Brom 0-0 Southampton

14:39 , Ben Fleming

20 mins: Southampton are now really keen to play with their characteristically high line and are just starting to pen West Brom into their own half.

Downes does well to win the ball back and it’s a great one-two with Aribo as he continues his run into the box but his eventual effort is saved well by Palmer.

West Brom 0-0 Southampton

14:33 , Ben Fleming

15 mins: CLOSE! A great chance for Southampton as the ball finds Walker-Peters inside the box. The right-back drills an effort across goal but it’s just wide of the post with Palmer at full stretch.

West Brom 0-0 Southampton

14:32 , Ben Fleming

14 mins: Southampton have done well to get a foot on the ball after that fast West Brom start. The visitors’ style of play is going to invite pressure but that’s the way they like to play.

West Brom 0-0 Southampton

14:29 , Ben Fleming

10 mins: Southampton take their first corner of the day short but are fortunate to get another attempt. The second attempt is swung in but if flies through for a goal-kick.

West Brom 0-0 Southampton

14:27 , Ben Fleming

8 mins: Johnson flies inside from the left flank but his eventual effort whizzes comfortably off target.

West Brom 0-0 Southampton

14:25 , Ben Fleming

6 mins: It’s a wasted delivery into the box that flies over Bartley’s head at the back post. Still, a hugely encouraging start from Corberan’s side.

West Brom 0-0 Southampton

14:23 , Ben Fleming

5 mins: Another set-piece is launched towards the near post but Yokuslu can’t get his header on it. Still, there’s another chance for the hosts after Aribo concedes a free-kick in a good position for West Brom.

West Brom 0-0 Southampton

14:21 , Ben Fleming

2 mins: An early corner from West Brom but the visitors deal with the threat well.

KICK-OFF! West Brom 0-0 Southampton

14:19 , Ben Fleming

1 min: And we’re underway in the first half.

Out come the players

14:15 , Ben Fleming

A rowdy Hawthorns crowd greets both sets of players as they come out onto the pitch.

Let’s hope it’s better than what we just witnessed at Carrow Road...

Saints with the better head-to-head record

14:12 , Ben Fleming

West Brom have lost seven of their past eight meetings with Southampton in all competitions (W1), losing both meetings with the Saints in the regular Championship season this term.

The Baggies will be looking to improve upon that poor recent record against Southampton today.

Moving swiftly on

14:06 , Ben Fleming

No rest for the wicked as we’re straight into the second play-off semi-final first leg between West Brom and Southampton.

Here’s a look at the line-ups if you missed them earlier.

West Brom XI: Palmer, Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend, Mowatt, Yokuslu, Fellows, Diangana, Johnson, Thomas-Asante.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning, Downes, Smallbone, Aribo, A. Armstrong, Mara.

FULL-TIME! Norwich 0-0 Leeds

14:03 , Ben Fleming

Not a great one for the attacking stats, that.

Leeds United attempted 6 shots in this game, their lowest total in a single match in the English Football League - Championship this season.

Meanwhile, it was the first time Norwich have failed to score in a home game since 9 December.

Norwich captain Kenny McLean speaking to Sky Sports

14:02 , Ben Fleming

“A tough game and afternoon but all still to play for in the second leg. It’s obviously a big game for both teams and we all want the same prize but we’ve got to look forward to the second leg now.

“We’re still in the game and played decent enough [today] but we can do better with the ball. We’ll look at this game back and see what we can improve on.”

On the task awaiting them at Elland Road: “We’ll not get away from that. We know how good Leeds can be at home and they’ll fancy their chances but we’re a very good team as well.”

FULL-TIME! Norwich 0-0 Leeds

13:56 , Ben Fleming

Well...that one won’t stick long in the memory. The full-time whistle goes, drawing to a close a bore draw in the first leg of this play-off semi-final.

No real chances of note to speak of in that second half, but you’d expect that Leeds will be the happier of the two sides ahead of the second leg back at Elland Road.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

13:54 , Ben Fleming

90+4 mins: A late attacking flurry for Leeds as they look to nick a goal late but the play breaks down when Nunez wins a free-kick on the edge of his own box.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

13:50 , Ben Fleming

90 mins: James robbs Nunez well inside the Norwich box but his clipped cross to the back post is met with a wild effort on target from Firpo.

Into the first of four minutes of added time we head.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

13:47 , Ben Fleming

88 mins: Another late change - for Leeds this time - as James replaces Summerville up front.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

13:43 , Ben Fleming

83 mins: Sargent looks concerned as he limps off the pitch to be replaced by Van Hooijdonk. Norwich fans will hope that’s not serious for their star striker.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

13:41 , Ben Fleming

82 mins: Fresh off the bench, Anthony tries his effort from long range but it’s straight into the hands of Gunn.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

13:40 , Ben Fleming

80 mins: Into the final ten minutes we go and still nothing to separate these sides. Will we see a moment to shout about in these final ten minutes?

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

13:38 , Ben Fleming

77 mins: Bryam tries an improvised finish as Leeds swing in a free-kick from the right side but the effort loops comfortably over the bar.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

13:35 , Ben Fleming

75 mins: We’re still waiting for that one moment of quality to unlock this first leg. Byram gets down the right flank well but his cross - looking for Piroe - is overhit.

Norwich, meanwhile, turn to their bench as McCallum replaces Giannoulis.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

13:29 , Ben Fleming

70 mins: A long-distance free-kick effort from Nunez which deflects off the wall and out for a corner. A low ball is whipped into the front post but Leeds do well to clear their lines.

A double change follows for Leeds as Gnonto and Rutter make way for Anthony and Piroe.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

13:26 , Ben Fleming

66 mins: A silly yellow card for the Norwich substitute Fassnacht after he hauls back a Leeds player as the visitors look to break.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

13:24 , Ben Fleming

64 mins: Giannoulis has some space down the left flank but it’s a disappointing delivery into the box which Leeds clear away easily.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

13:20 , Ben Fleming

60 mins: The first sub of the game sees Rowe make way for Fassnacht. A quiet showing for the Norwich youngster but perhaps understandable given it’s his first start since January as he returns from injury.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

13:18 , Ben Fleming

58 mins: Duffy misplaces a headed clearance and it drops at the feet of Summerville inside the box. It’s a tight angle for the Leeds forward and Gunn does well to turn it behind for a corner at his near post.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

13:16 , Ben Fleming

57 mins: Kamara and Firpo combine well down the left side of Norwich’s box but the left-back’s eventual cross into the box deflects off Duffy and into the hands of Gunn at the near post.

West Brom vs Southampton line-ups

13:15 , Mike Jones

Hot on the heels of this match will be the second Championship play-off semi-final with West Brom taking on Southampton. Here’s how the two sides line-up:

West Brom XI: Palmer, Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend, Mowatt, Yokuslu, Fellows, Diangana, Johnson, Thomas-Asante

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning, Downes, Smallbone, Aribo, A. Armstrong, Mara

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

13:14 , Ben Fleming

54 mins: Giannoulis jons Duffy in the book for Norwich after a late challenge on Gnonto.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

13:13 , Ben Fleming

53 mins: The first chance of the second half falls to Norwich but the ball is ever so slightly behind Sara as he looks to curl the effort on target from the edge of the box and it eventually drifts wide of the post.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

13:09 , Ben Fleming

49 mins: Sainz makes a good burst and receives the ball over the top but Byram does superbly to recover and produce an inch-perfect sliding tackle to win the ball back.

KICK-OFF! Norwich 0-0 Leeds

13:04 , Ben Fleming

46 mins: Norwich get us restarted after the break.

HALF-TIME: Norwich 0-0 Leeds

13:00 , Ben Fleming

Leeds United have stopped the opposition from scoring a first-half goal in 29 of their 47 games, only Leicester City (32) have done this more often in the English Football League - Championship this season.

HALF-TIME: Norwich 0-0 Leeds

12:56 , Ben Fleming

It's a bonanza of Championship play-off action, with West Brom's tie against Southampton coming later in the day.

To follow updates of that game, don’t go anywhere as they’ll be coming up right here after full-time at Carrow Road.

HALF-TIME: Norwich 0-0 Leeds

12:50 , Ben Fleming

A rather cagey first half of play-off semi-final action draws to a close at Carrow Road. Norwich perhaps edging the better of the chances but nothing of note to test Meslier.

Rutter’s scuffed effort was as close as Leeds got to creating a big chance, although Gnonto did feel he had a claim for a penalty moments after.

Let’s hope for an improvement after the break.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

12:47 , Ben Fleming

45 mins: A yellow card for Gnonto for dissent after a foul on Sara moments earlier. A frustrating half for him, and Leeds, and Norwich in all honesty.

Just one minute of added time.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

12:44 , Ben Fleming

42 mins: Nunez tries to pick out Rowe’s darting run into the box but the ball is overhit and Meslier comes off his line to claim that with ease.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

12:41 , Ben Fleming

39 mins: A good spell of possession for Leeds as they try and impart themselves on the game. They’ve looked more secure with Gray’s inclusion but it’s certainly come a the expense of some of their usual attacking firepower.

Summerville makes a good burst down the left but his ball into the box can’t find a teammate and is hacked away.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

12:36 , Ben Fleming

34 mins: Another free-kick in a good area for Norwich but Gray gets up well to head Sara’s free-kick away. The home side not making the most of their set-pieces thus far.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

12:32 , Ben Fleming

30 mins: A huge sigh of relief for Norwich after a big mix-up between Duffy and Gunn allows Rutter to slot home into an empty.

Thankfully for them, the Leeds striker was offside and the goal is chalked off.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

12:29 , Ben Fleming

27 mins: Given the form with which both of these teams entered the play-offs, this first 27 minutes is perhaps not much of a surprise.

A lack of quality in the final third and with two legs, both sides don’t look particularly keen to push the pace just yet.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

12:24 , Ben Fleming

22 mins: Nunez has space on the edge of the box to wind up an effort but his left-footed short whizzes well over the bar.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

12:21 , Ben Fleming

19 mins: Another free-kick is taken short but Giannoulis’ low ball into the box is cleared away for a free-kick. A scrappy encounter so far but Leeds struggling to just clear their lines and inviting some unwanted pressure on their goal.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

12:19 , Ben Fleming

17 mins: Leeds give away a cheap free-kick in an enticing area for Sara but the Norwich midfielder doesn’t catch the strike cleanly and Meslier claims it with ease.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

12:17 , Ben Fleming

15 mins: It’s been a quiet start for Sargent but gets up well there to meet a cross although the American can’t direct his eventual effort on target.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

12:15 , Ben Fleming

13 mins: Leeds’ first corner of the game is swung in by Summerville but Rodon can’t connect at the near post. The ball falls to Gnonto on the edge of the box but his low, drilled effort can’t find its way through the swarm of bodies in the box.

Norwich look to break up the pitch, as they’ve done so well all season, but Leeds do well to get bodies back and thwart the attack.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

12:12 , Ben Fleming

10 mins: We wondered whether Gray’s inclusion today would see Leeds move to a more balanced 4-3-3 formation, but the early signs seem to suggest otherwise.

The youngster is positioned in a far more attacking position - supporting Rutter up front - and it looks like Leeds have stuck with their usual 4-2-3-1 set-up.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

12:08 , Ben Fleming

6 mins: CHANCE! Gnonto is afforded far too much time down the Leeds right and fires a low ball across the box which arrives at the feet of Rutter in the box.

It’s a great chance for the Leeds striker but he fluffs his line and misses the ball.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

12:07 , Ben Fleming

5 mins: A positive start from Norwich in front of their home fans and they’re almost gifted a chance as Byram heads it back towards Meslier.

Thankfully for Leeds there is just enough on it and the keeper can clear.

Norwich 0-0 Leeds

12:04 , Ben Fleming

3 mins: An early Norwich corner is whipped into the near post from Sara but Leeds clear it away.

KICK-OFF! Norwich 0-0 Leeds

12:02 , Ben Fleming

1 min: And we’re off and underway as Leeds get the first half started.

Out come the players

11:57 , Ben Fleming

Here come both teams into the sunshine as applause rings around the stadium.

We’re almost ready to go here...

Closing in on kick-off here

11:52 , Ben Fleming

Just under ten minutes to go and the atmosphere is already at fever pitch inside Carrow Road. What a cracker we should have in store today.

Leeds looking to break play-off hoodoo

11:47 , Ben Fleming

Daniel Farke’s side may come into the play-offs as the bookies’ favourites but, historically, they have struggled in the format.

Leeds have never won promotion via the play-offs, with this their sixth appearance. They lost 4-3 on aggregate to Frank Lampard’s Derby County in the 2018-19 semi-final in their most recent.

Can they end that run this year?

Ominous signs for Norwich

11:42 , Ben Fleming

Norwich have won just one of their last seven home games against Leeds in all competitions (D2 L4), losing each of the last three in a row. Their meeting at Carrow Road in the regular Championship season finished 3-2 to the Whites.

Can David Wagner’s side turn it around today?

Gorden Sargent speaks to Sky Sports

11:37 , Ben Fleming

The American striker has enjoyed a resurgent season in the green and yellow after initially struggling when he first moved to the club in the Premier League.

Here are his thoughts on Norwich’s season:

"I just really tried to embrace my role this season" 🤝



The American striker has enjoyed a resurgent season in the green and yellow after initially struggling when he first moved to the club in the Premier League.

Here are his thoughts on Norwich's season:

Farke backs Leeds to shake off poor form

11:32 , Ben Fleming

Leeds had been strong challengers for automatic promotion before losing four of their remaining six games and became the first Championship side since Sunderland in 1998 to finish on 90 points and not go straight up.

Farke insisted his players can recover their shaken confidence in time for Sunday’s trip to Norfolk and that they had previously proved up to the challenge of “spotlight” matches throughout the season.

“We are not experienced, but I would not change one player,” the German added. “We have spoken about the the winning mentality that I think we have.

“It always felt during the whole season, when there is a special occasion, we were there.

“When there were spotlight games, we won two times against Leicester and we won two times against Ipswich.

“Yes, more consistency on other days would have been great, but with 90 points you can’t speak too much about lack of consistency.”

Leeds manager Daniel Farke (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Jam-packed day of Championship action

11:25 , Ben Fleming

It's a bonanza of Championship play-off action, with West Brom's tie against Southampton coming later in the day.

To follow updates of that game, don’t go anywhere as they’ll be coming up right here after full-time at Carrow Road.

Leeds team news

11:16 , Ben Fleming

Meanwhile, there’s just one change for Leeds after their 2-1 defeat against Southampton on final day. Gray comes in for Piroe, which could hint at a formation change from Daniel Farke’s side after their disappointing end of the regular season.

Leeds have normally lined up in a 4-2-3-1 but this could be a more balanced 4-3-3 formation today.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Byram, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gruev, Kamara, Gray, Summerville, Gnonto, Rutter

Subs: Darlow, Roberts, Cooper, Cresswell, Shackleton, Anthony, James, Piroe, Joseph.

Norwich team news

11:12 , Ben Fleming

Two changes for Norwich after their 1-0 loss against Birmingham to end the regular season and there’s a huge boost as Rowe comes back into the starting XI for the first time since January. He replaces Sorensen in midfield, while Giannoulis is preferred to McCallum at left-back.

Norwich XI: Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, Giannoulis, Nunez, McLean, Rowe, Sara, Sainz, Sargent

Subs: Long, Hanley, Batth, McCallum, Fisher, Sorensen, Welch, Fassnacht, Van Hooijdonk.

The teams are in!

11:04 , Ben Fleming

Our team for today's first leg 💛@Jonathanrowe__ starts for the first time since January 💪 pic.twitter.com/I3wSh4rJ4B — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 12, 2024

Shane Duffy available after drink-driving charge

10:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

Wagner revealed Shane Duffy would be available for selection after the defender was charged with drink driving following a two-vehicle collision on Monday night.

Norfolk Police confirmed no one was injured at the scene. Duffy was later charged with driving whilst unfit through drink, having provided a breath sample of 102 micrograms of alcohol, which is almost three times the legal limit of 35.

Republic of Ireland international Duffy, 32, is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on July 2.

Norwich said the club was aware of the incident and would be “considering the matter internally in accordance with its own disciplinary procedure”.

Wagner added: “The club made a statement. I don’t like to speak too much about it. It is a legal process now which is ongoing. We will assess it internally as well.

“He has been in full training since the beginning of the week. He trained like normal.

“Everyone was super focused, relaxed enough but excited enough, how it should be before such a game and this is how we will deal with the situation.”

Norwich City’s Shane Duffy is free to play (Nigel French/PA Wire)

Wagner urges Norwich players to control excitement

10:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

Norwich boss David Wagner has called for calm heads as his squad prepare to tackle Leeds in the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-finals.

The Canaries finished sixth and host former head coach Daniel Farke at Carrow Road on Sunday for the first leg.

After coming through a difficult spell earlier in the campaign which saw Wagner’s future in the spotlight, Norwich produced a strong run of form since the turn of the year to give themselves a shot at another promotion.

However, Wagner - who guided Huddersfield up through the play-offs in 2017 and kept them in the Premier League the following season - knows nothing has been achieved yet.

“Some get excited three days before the game, some get excited when we go for our pre-match meal. We need to keep everyone calm and focused, then the excitement will start,” Wagner said at a press conference.

“One of our first targets was top six, fighting for promotion. That first step is done but it is only the first step.

“Everyone should embrace this situation. We had some exciting games already this season where the players delivered, the derbies, other big must-win games where they were fully on it. That gives us trust and belief that we can deliver again.

“We have always done the same and that is what we will do again - focus on the detail.

“Irrelevant stuff you have to keep out, get our messages across. We will only have a chance if we do it together, on the pitch and in the stands.”

Norwich manager David Wagner (Nigel French/PA). (PA Wire)

Championship play-offs LIVE

Friday 10 May 2024 21:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

Welcome along to The Independent’s live coverage of the Championship play-offs, as Norwich take on Leeds before West Brom meet Southampton in the first legs of the two semi-final ties.