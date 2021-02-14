West Brom v Man United: Solskjaer wants refereeing ‘consistency’ after key deicions frustrate Red Devils
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called for more “consistency” from referees after the Manchester United manager was left frustrated by a number of decisions during Sunday’s 1-1 draw at West Brom.
Mbaye Diagne gave the Baggies a shock early lead over United at The Hawthorns, though the visitors felt the striker had fouled Victor Lindelof by putting his hand over the centre-back’s eyes.
United rallied and went into half-time level after a Bruno Fernandes volley, though the Red Devils were furious that referee Craig Pawson blew his whistle while they raced away on a four-on-one counter-attack following a West Brom corner.
Pawson then awarded United a second-half penalty after Harry Maguire went down under pressure from Semi Ajayi, but the match official reversed his decision following a VAR review.
Solskjaer admitted that United had not done enough to deserve three points, but pointed to recent disallowed goals for Anthony Martial and Maguire against Sheffield United and Burnley respectively as he called for Premier League referees to show more consistency.
Speaking after the game, Solskjaer told MUTV: “You know, when Harry's goal against Burnley is disallowed, that is more of a foul [than Diagne on Lindelof]. But, as a striker, I don't like to see any of those goals taken away. But we want some consistency.
“It's definitely more of a foul than what Harry did to the Burnley lad. It would be harsh to lose a goal like this but both of them should have stood for me. I've not looked at it again, I just saw it live and have not seen it.
“Consistency is what we need and it was definitely more of a foul than what Harry did against the Burnley lad. The VAR decision [on United's penalty]? It's a foul - as clear as day but he's offside as well. I think the lad in the VAR room must be asleep [laughs] as he's not even clocked that he's off. Consistency and clarity is what we all want and that was a strange moment.”
Maguire told Sky Sports after the game: “I was certain it was a penalty, I don’t understand why he (the referee) has even gone to the monitor. I felt a tug on my shoulder, it was slight, but there was also a clip on my heels and I was confident it was going to be given as a penalty.
“But it seems decisions are going against us at the minute, although we can’t rely on VAR decision, we’ve got to do more in the game.”
